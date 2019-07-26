Clark Estates Cut Its Facebook (FB) Holding by $398,400 as Share Price Rose; Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake Boosted by King Wealth Management Group Llc

King Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 28.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc bought 7,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,690 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65M, up from 27,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $159.76. About 2.22 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Confirms $2.5 Billion Bond Offering To Help Finance Mulesoft Deal — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at MuleSoft CONNECT 2018; 05/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY $20.4 BLN, UP 36% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 16/04/2018 – MULESOFT SHAREHOLDER SUES TO BLOCK $6.5 BLN SALE TO SALESFORCE; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q BILLINGS GROWTH +17%, EST. +12%; 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – COS WILL INITIALLY DELIVER 2 NEW INTEGRATIONS TO DRIVE BRAND ENGAGEMENT, BOOST TEAM PRODUCTIVITY; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISES FY 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO $13.075 BLN TO $13.125 BLN; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR

Clark Estates Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 0.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 277,045 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.18M, down from 279,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $567.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $198.92. About 14.87M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – The outrage over Facebook data leak is sending regulators ‘a dangerous message’; 19/03/2018 – European Union Pledges to Probe Facebook’s Handling of User Data; 01/05/2018 – Facebook Dating Feature to Be Built With Privacy in Mind — Zuckerberg; 28/03/2018 – Wiretap Partnership Offers Workplace by Facebook Customers Unprecedented Awareness, Insight Into Organizational Behavior; 28/03/2018 – Tech Today: Trump vs Amazon, Facebook Bounces Back, Waymo Motors On — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – GOOG, FB, DIS: Digital is part of a seamless ESPN platform. Combining TV & digital, ESPN reaches 215 million per month, ahead of Facebook and right behind Google as the largest platform; 22/03/2018 – EU plans tougher consumer laws for Facebook, Gmail; 09/04/2018 – Sen. Klobuchar: Klobuchar Statement on Announcement that Data from 87 Million Facebook Users was Shared with Cambridge; 26/03/2018 – On Facebook’s data problems, “some large profound change is needed,” according to Apple chief Tim Cook; 22/03/2018 – The Quint: #Aadhaar BREAKING: UIDAI CEO tells the Supreme Court that “100% biometric authentication is not possible”. Catch FB

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 20 selling transactions for $20.43 million activity. BLOCK KEITH also sold $795,000 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 200 shares valued at $32,216 was sold by Conway Craig. 5,325 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $857,751 were sold by Weaver Amy E. Roos John Victor sold $18,169 worth of stock. $1.03 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Harris Parker. 14,897 shares were sold by Allanson Joe, worth $2.31 million on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $319.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,130 shares to 17,329 shares, valued at $5.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 48,361 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,944 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $645.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 898,507 shares to 2.20 million shares, valued at $32.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $3.19 million activity. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374. Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.