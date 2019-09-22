Clark Estates Cut Holding in Interpublic Group Cos (IPG) by $1.69 Million; Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Position Boosted by Fir Tree Inc

Fir Tree Inc increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 232.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc bought 2.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 2.90 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.96 million, up from 871,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $14.45. About 2.14 million shares traded or 2.29% up from the average. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 18/05/2018 – R&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – REIT AGREES TO ACQUIRE PORTFOLIO OF FIVE ECONOMY EXTENDED-STAY HOTELS LOCATED IN U.S., COMPRISING 656 ROOMS; 13/03/2018 – The Siegel Group Continues Expansion of Its Siegel Select® Extended-Stay Brand; 09/04/2018 – ESH Hospitality, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bruce N. Haase to Board of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Fincl Officer; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Extended Stay America ‘BB-‘ Rtg Otlk To Positive; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA 1Q DISTRIBUTION 22C/SHR, WAS 21C,EST. 23C; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +3.7%; 23/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Hotels Launches MyESA Associate Engagement App

Clark Estates Inc decreased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) by 46.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc sold 77,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.69% . The institutional investor held 88,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.99M, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Interpublic Group Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $21.16. About 4.22M shares traded or 27.95% up from the average. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 16/03/2018 – PRWeek Names Weber Shandwick Agency of the Year for Fourth Consecutive Year at 2018 U.S. Awards; 15/05/2018 – McCann Health Wins One Show’s First-Ever Health Best of Discipline Award for Immunity Charm™ Campaign; 04/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COS. TO BBB+ FROM BBB BY FITCH; 08/03/2018 – Weber Shandwick and SellersEaston Support Vital Voices, a Global Partnership for Empowering Women, with VoiceUp Series; 27/04/2018 – IPG CEO MICHAEL ROTH SAYS WORKING VERY CLOSELY WITH FACEBOOK TO SOLVE SOME PRIVACY ISSUES AFTER RECENT REVELATION OF DATA LEAK – CNBC; 27/04/2018 – Interpublic 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 15/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Hotchkis And Wiley Buys New 1.1% Position in Interpublic; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Interpublic Group of Companies to ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 27/04/2018 – New Research Reveals Inauthentic Influencer Content On The Rise As Consumer Skepticism Grows

More notable recent The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:IPG) 25% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MullenLowe Selected as Creative Agency Partner for Humana – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Interpublic Declares Common Stock Dividend NYSE:IPG – GlobeNewswire” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Women-Owned & Women-Run: New Consultancy, Have Her Back (HHB), Tackles Gender Equity – Forbes” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “McCann Worldgroup Forms Innovation Council – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 2.08% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.48 per share. IPG’s profit will be $189.75 million for 10.80 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.52% EPS growth.

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $625.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 93,679 shares to 668,038 shares, valued at $38.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 41 investors sold IPG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 368.13 million shares or 1.96% less from 375.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Manhattan stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Hightower Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). 31,752 were accumulated by Bbt Capital Mgmt Limited Liability. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 0.05% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Norinchukin Bankshares The has 58,433 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Reinhart Partners invested in 2.11% or 1.06 million shares. Synovus Financial Corporation accumulated 4,731 shares. Sun Life has 0.13% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 22,621 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs reported 0.03% stake. Benjamin F Edwards has 212 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Syntal Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Com owns 28,844 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Group Incorporated One Trading Lp reported 0% stake. Sg Americas Lc stated it has 67,284 shares. Johnson Finance Group Inc Incorporated accumulated 21,852 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $399,976 activity. $199,988 worth of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) was bought by THOMAS DAVID M.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $293,938 activity. $146,294 worth of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) was bought by Halkyard Jonathan S.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold STAY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 174.74 million shares or 0.94% more from 173.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac Bk Corporation holds 0% or 198,926 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Tech LP accumulated 16,800 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Northern Corp invested in 0% or 908,284 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 30,949 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 417,362 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors owns 24 shares. Moreover, Thompson Investment Management has 0.49% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 147,101 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 510,888 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Barnett And Company holds 0.41% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) or 42,550 shares. Oppenheimer And has invested 0.01% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Elk Creek Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp, Colorado-based fund reported 166,339 shares. California-based Lpl Fincl Llc has invested 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Invesco Ltd holds 483,192 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Penn Cap Management owns 330,553 shares.

Fir Tree Inc, which manages about $18.45B and $999.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 7,924 shares to 17,749 shares, valued at $33.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 144,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 533,520 shares, and cut its stake in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI).

More notable recent Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Swiss National Bank policy to stay loose to curb franc – Maechler – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “China stocks gain ground on trade talk relief – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S.-China trade war risks driving Fed policy, not Trump’s carping – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “RBC Capital: 5 New Stocks Hedge Funds Snapped Up In Q2 – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Australia, NZ dlrs stay low; RBA rate decision, Q2 GDP eyed – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 01, 2019.