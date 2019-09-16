Clark Estates Boosted Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stake; As Amgen (AMGN) Market Valuation Rose, Doheny Asset Management Increased Position

Clark Estates Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.66M, up from 480,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 23.52 million shares traded or 19.25% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 06/03/2018 – LJM sued by its broker Wells Fargo over missed payments; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Shareholders Elect Directors; Vote on Proposals at 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 08/05/2018 – WFC STARTUP ACCELERATOR ADDS TWO EARLY STAGE COS. TO PORTFOLIO; 12/04/2018 – Teacher’s Union Gives Wells Fargo An Ultimatum On Guns — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – CFPB CONSENT ORDER SAYS WELLS FARGO AGREED TO SETTLE WITHOUT ADMITTING OR DENYING ANY OF THE FINDINGS OF FACT OR CONCLUSIONS OF LAW; 09/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Rate Forecasts as of May 9 (Table); 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – QTRLY PRELIMINARY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $12.2 BLN, DOWN $86 MLN, OR 1 PERCENT; 04/05/2018 – Matt Egan: Breaking: #WellsFargo agrees to pay $480 million to settle claims it misled shareholders about fake account scandal; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WILL BOOST BRANCH CLOSURES TO 300 FROM 250 IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO ENTERS CONSENT ORDERS WITH OCC AND CFPB; TO PAY $1 BLN IN CIVIL MONEY PENALTIES

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 63.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 2,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 7,201 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33 million, up from 4,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $195.47. About 2.43M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 15/05/2018 – Amgen Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REPATHA REV. $123M, EST. $104.7M; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Tencent, Exits Celgene, Cuts Amgen; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 SHR OUTLOOK REVISED TO $11.30-$12.28 ON GAAP BASIS AND $12.80-$13.70 ON NON-GAAP BASIS; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI’S PRALUENT CUTS HEART RISKS BY 15% IN STUDY; 19/04/2018 – Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics, Cosentyx drop; 30/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion To Add Overall Survival Results From The Phase 3 ASPIRE Study To KYPROLIS® (carfilzomib); 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at Sacramento Race Conclusion; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Amgen Announces that Rhode Island Will Be Location of First U.S. ‘Next-Generation’ Biomanufacturing Plant

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mycio Wealth Partners Limited Liability Corp invested 0.06% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 144,867 are owned by Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada Inc. River Road Asset Management Ltd Co stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). First National Bank Tru Communication Of Newtown reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Da Davidson And holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 265,493 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt invested in 115,485 shares. First Natl Tru reported 0.33% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Argent Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0.66% or 368,385 shares in its portfolio. Fdx holds 154,259 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 5,489 shares. Massmutual Communications Fsb Adv stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). A D Beadell Counsel holds 13,650 shares. Hennessy Advsrs has invested 0.24% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Umb Bancorporation N A Mo holds 0.11% or 97,373 shares. Miller Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 37,763 shares or 0.41% of the stock.

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $625.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 7,000 shares to 40,400 shares, valued at $3.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 14,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,000 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burns J W And New York has invested 0.91% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Country Tru Retail Bank stated it has 722 shares. Moreover, First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has 0.88% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 68,727 shares. Glacier Peak Cap Ltd Liability Co has 0.28% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Essex Invest Management Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 100 shares. 12,776 are held by Sandy Spring Natl Bank. Rodgers Brothers reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Hamilton Point Advisors Limited Liability holds 2.05% or 26,079 shares in its portfolio. Capital reported 9.00 million shares. Violich Cap Mgmt holds 28,404 shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. Goelzer Mgmt holds 1,858 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 394,477 were reported by Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Jacobs Com Ca reported 1.17% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Td Asset Mgmt has 0.11% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 390,100 shares. Moreover, Great Lakes Advsr Lc has 0.06% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).