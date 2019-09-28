Clark Estates Boosted Stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by $940,000 as Stock Value Rose; Disney (DIS) Holding Held by Broderick Brian C

Clark Estates Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.66M, up from 480,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 58.81M shares traded or 187.57% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 22/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – IN SEPTEMBER, LISA FRAZIER WILL BECOME HEAD OF GROUP; 26/04/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO SAYS BANK’S REVIEW OF BSA-AML ISSUES STILL IN PLACE, WOULDN’T SURPRISE HIM IF FOUND SOME EMPLOYEE ACTIVITY ‘BEYOND JUST A LACK OF TRAINING’; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS ON REPORTER CONF. CALL; 22/05/2018 – Banc of California at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Target; 04/05/2018 – Matt Egan: Breaking: #WellsFargo agrees to pay $480 million to settle claims it misled shareholders about fake account scandal; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 27/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan says Fed cap on asset growth is not affecting bank’s customer service; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C43

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 2,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 28,103 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92M, up from 25,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/04/2018 – TOKYO — Aiming to soothe discontent with interminable waits and pricey tickets while remaining the top theme park destination in Japan, Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating. The resort’s Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea parks together drew 30; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 18/05/2018 – Fast Company: Can Disney/Pixar find a #MeToo middle ground with a John Lasseter comeback?; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY PREDICTS $225M DOMESTIC OPENING WEEKEND IN FOR AVENGERS; 22/03/2018 – Citizen to Become Official Timepiece of Walt Disney World® Resort, Disneyland® Resort and Marvel New Media’s Creative Space; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return; 05/03/2018 – JAMES PITARO NAMED PRESIDENT OF ESPN & CO-CHAIR, DISNEY MEDIA N; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $625.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 524,339 shares to 522,655 shares, valued at $17.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 324,100 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tudor Et Al invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Palisade Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.38% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). The Ohio-based Cleararc Cap has invested 0.85% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Corporation invested in 47,455 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Aviva Public Ltd Company stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Delta Asset Ltd Tn has 2.99% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moors Cabot Inc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cls Invests Ltd Company holds 0% or 3,316 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Limited Liability has 1.03M shares. Boys Arnold Company has 31,564 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Bp Public Limited Company invested in 414,000 shares. Blue Edge Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 20,053 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 21,944 were reported by Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Com. North Star Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 23,803 shares. Joel Isaacson Ltd holds 52,621 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio.

