Clark Estates Boosted Manchester Utd Plc New (MANU) Stake by $319,200; Sprott Trimmed Position in Yamana Gold (AUY) as Stock Value Rose

Sprott Inc decreased its stake in Yamana Gold Inc (AUY) by 95.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc sold 632,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.57% . The hedge fund held 29,750 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.65 million, down from 661,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Yamana Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.28. About 26.55M shares traded or 79.71% up from the average. Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) has declined 4.84% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AUY News: 12/04/2018 – SANDSTORM – YAMANA EXAMINING POTENTIAL PLANT EXPANSION AT CHAPADA MINE THAT WOULD INCREASE PROCESSING RATE TO OF UP TO 32 MTPA; 02/05/2018 – Yamana Gold 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 29/03/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Completion of $162.5M Sale of Exploration Properties; 25/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Filing Of Early Warning Report In Connection With Closing Of Leagold’s Acquisition Of Brio Gold; 13/04/2018 – MIRASOL RESOURCES SAYS YAMANA GOLD TO END GORBEA JOINT VENTURE; 21/03/2018 Yamana Gold Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – YAMANA AFFIRMS 2018 TO 2020 CERRO MORO PRODUCTION VIEWS; 02/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD REITERATES PRODUCTION & COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 12/04/2018 – SANDSTORM GOLD LTD – YAMANA GOLD CONTINUES TO DISCOVER ADDITIONAL RESOURCES AT PRODUCING CHAPADA MINE IN BRAZIL; 03/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Clark Estates Inc increased its stake in Manchester Utd Plc New (MANU) by 19.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc bought 16,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 104,298 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 87,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Manchester Utd Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $17.53. About 20,865 shares traded. Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) has declined 12.82% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MANU News: 09/05/2018 – Independent.ie: BREAKING: Sir Alex Ferguson ‘no longer needs intensive care and will continue rehabilitation as an inpatient’; 17/05/2018 – MANU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA GBP175M TO GBP185M, EST. GBP184.5M; 06/04/2018 – Arab News: BREAKING: Paul Pogba’s agent asked Manchester City if they would be interested in signing the restless Manchester U; 07/05/2018 – NTT Communications Expands Global IP Network with New Point-of-Presence in Manchester, United Kingdom; 13/03/2018 Soccer-United crash out after Sevilla’s Ben Yedder strikes twice; 22/03/2018 – Soccer-lbrahimovic set to leave Manchester Utd for LA Galaxy -reports; 05/05/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #ManchesterUnited says former manager #AlexFerguson has undergone emergency surgery for brain hemorrhage; 19/05/2018 – Soccer-Chelsea beat Manchester Utd 1-0 to win FA Cup

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $460.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK) by 30,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $6.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,000 shares, and has risen its stake in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG).

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $645.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 594,795 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $32.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 57,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,600 shares, and cut its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).