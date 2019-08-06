Clark Estates Boosted Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $5.86 Million as Valuation Rose; Sandy Spring Bank Lifted Accenture Plc Cl A (ACN) Holding by $924,528 as Market Value Rose

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Accenture Plc Cl A (ACN) by 17.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 5,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 34,986 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16 million, up from 29,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Accenture Plc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $188.81. About 1.94 million shares traded or 9.50% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q NET REV. $9.59B, EST. $9.31B; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Bankers Confident in the Integrity of Data Driving Business Decisions; 14/03/2018 – Industry Consortium Successfully Tests Blockchain Solution Developed by Accenture That Could Revolutionize Ocean Shipping; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q Net $863.7M; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – TRANSACTION WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON ITS FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Opens Digital Ad-Buying Division, Further Encroaching on Agencies’ Turf; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUES $9.59 BLN VS $8.32 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Awarded U.S. Patent for ZBx Al Platform that Categorizes Data for Zero-Based Spend Analysis; 18/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Orkla Drive Digital Services and Growth Through SAP S/4HANA®

Clark Estates Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 90.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc bought 30,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 65,400 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.42M, up from 34,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $890.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $197. About 33.22 million shares traded or 20.95% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/05/2018 – At Duke’s commencement, Tim Cook promotes Apple’s approach to data privacy; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/04/2018 – Digi Music News: Apple Is Shutting Down iTunes Music Downloads on March 31st, 2019; 13/03/2018 – Apple will unveil the next generation of iOS and macOS on June 4th. via @verge; 29/05/2018 – Apple Upgrades HomePod Speaker With Stereo, Multi-Room Audio; 24/05/2018 – ESSENTIAL LAUNCHED PHONE LAST AUGUST AS RIVAL TO APPLE IPHONE; 13/03/2018 – CMO Today: A+E’s Dubuc in Vice CEO Talks; Apple Acquires Texture; Time’s Up/Advertising Launches; 23/03/2018 – The creators of Apple Siri built a robot that can dismantle bombs or perform surgery; 16/05/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Tesla’s 13F Season Takeaway (Video); 22/03/2018 – iDrop News: Group Claims Apple Is Betraying Its Chinese iCloud Customers

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marble Harbor Counsel Limited Liability Corporation reported 96,827 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 1.80 million shares. Raymond James Tru Na reported 189,264 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 1.88% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 657,100 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 725,121 shares. Delta Capital Mgmt Limited Co has 29,663 shares for 3.63% of their portfolio. Moreover, Pacific Glob Invest Management has 3.51% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lmr Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wealth Architects Limited Company owns 41,432 shares or 2.45% of their US portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Lp has 1.75% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 691,880 shares. Stonebridge Capital stated it has 3.55% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Btr Mngmt Incorporated, California-based fund reported 98,778 shares. 4,169 are held by Private Ocean Limited. Metropolitan Life Communications Ny stated it has 109,039 shares. Moreover, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Lc has 1.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $645.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,000 shares to 26,000 shares, valued at $30.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 4,918 shares to 148,596 shares, valued at $41.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 16,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,946 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).