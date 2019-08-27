Clark Estates Boosted By $750,000 Its Tupperware Brands (TUP) Stake; Shorts at Nanoviricides New (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Lowered By 16.67%

Clark Estates Inc increased Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP) stake by 34.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clark Estates Inc acquired 30,000 shares as Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP)’s stock declined 32.61%. The Clark Estates Inc holds 116,000 shares with $2.97M value, up from 86,000 last quarter. Tupperware Brands Corp now has $621.88 million valuation. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $12.76. About 22,713 shares traded. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 58.68% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees FY Adj EPS $4.52-Adj EPS $4.67; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Cuts 1Q View To Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 92c; 01/05/2018 – Tupperware Brands Named one of America’s Best Midsize Employers by Forbes; 09/05/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP TUP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.68/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Matches Profit Views, Sales Fall Slightly Less Than Expected — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware 1Q EPS 70c; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees 1Q Revenue Down 2%; 09/05/2018 – Patricia Stitzel Assumes the Role as President and CEO of Tupperware Brands and is elected to the Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CEO STITZEL IS ELECTED TO BOARD; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees 2Q EPS $1.16-EPS $1.21

Nanoviricides Inc New (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) had a decrease of 16.67% in short interest. NNVC’s SI was 344,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 16.67% from 412,800 shares previously. With 195,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Nanoviricides Inc New (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)’s short sellers to cover NNVC’s short positions. The SI to Nanoviricides Inc New’s float is 0.73%. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.22. About shares traded. NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) has declined 41.18% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical NNVC News: 19/03/2018 NanoViricides Drug Candidates to be Tested in Animal Models of Dermal, Ocular and Genital Herpes Virus Infection at the Univers; 19/04/2018 – DJ NanoViricides Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNVC); 09/04/2018 – NanoViricides Reports Good Safety Profile of Topical Dermal Drug Candidates; Dr. Diwan, President, Will Present at the MicroCap Conference in New York City Today; 14/05/2018 – NanoViricides Provides Update, Says Company is Stable and is Moving Steadily towards Clinical Trials; 09/04/2018 – NanoViricides Reports Good Safety Profile of Topical Dermal Drug Candidates; Dr. Diwan, President, Will Present at the MicroCap; 14/05/2018 – NANOVIRICIDES SAYS “IS FINANCIALLY STABLE”, AND BELIEVES THAT IT HAS SUFFICIENT FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR MORE THAN ONE YEAR OF OPERATIONS; 22/05/2018 – NanoViricides Files Quarterly Report for Period Ending March 31, 2018; Company Has Over A Year’s Worth of Cash in Hand, and It Is Scaling Up Production of Certain Herpecide Program Drug Candidates; 15/05/2018 – NANOVIRICIDES INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC

NanoViricides, Inc., a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections. The company has market cap of $16.88 million. The firm is developing anti-influenza drug candidates at pre-clinical and advanced pre-clinical stage, which include two FluCide drugs comprising NV-INF-2, an oral anti-influenza drug and NV-INF-1, an injectable anti-influenza drug for novel strain of H7N9, Bird Flu H5N1, and other Highly Pathogenic Influenzas; and HIVCide, an anti-human immunodeficiency virus drug candidate that could enable a functional cure for HIV/AIDS. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing HerpeCide, a skin cream or gel formulation for the treatment of oral and genital herpes lesions; anti-viral eye drops against external eye viral infections; and other research programs against Rabies virus, Ebola, and Marburg viruses.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.35, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 5 investors sold NanoViricides, Inc. shares while 5 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 4.42 million shares or 29.21% more from 3.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wharton Business Limited Liability invested in 363,513 shares. Cwm Limited Co holds 0% or 5,000 shares. 40,714 are held by Bartlett Ltd Liability Company. Commercial Bank Of Mellon accumulated 38,187 shares or 0% of the stock. 18,900 were accumulated by Scotia. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 175,983 shares. Rnc Ltd Com holds 15,143 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 13,200 shares. Raymond James And Assocs has 0% invested in NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) for 60,572 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 10,000 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC). Commercial Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 0% in NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC). Family Mngmt holds 14,143 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.00 million shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested in 0% or 16,514 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $562,354 activity. 4,000 shares were bought by CLONINGER KRISS III, worth $59,985 on Friday, July 26. $502,369 worth of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) was bought by GOINGS E V.

