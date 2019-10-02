Clark Capital Management Group Upped Position in Curtiss Wright (CW) by $2.86 Million as Stock Rose; As American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) Market Value Declined, Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Boosted Its Stake by $874,400

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) by 2.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 54,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.73% . The hedge fund held 2.43M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.14 million, up from 2.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.64% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $15.63. About 4.24 million shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Total Ending Inventories at Cost Increased 11% to $398 M; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 1Q EPS 22c; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 9% OVER COMPARABLE PERIOD ENDING MAY 6, 2017; 15/05/2018 – RAGING CAPITAL EXITED TWLO, AEO, AAOI IN 1Q: 13F; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 1Q EPS 22C; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS – DIGITAL BUSINESS CONTINUED ITS GROWTH, RISING OVER 20 PCT IN QTR; 08/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Hosts Sixth Annual “Better World Community Day”; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 29C, EST. 25C; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters tops same-store estimates; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – TOTAL ENDING INVENTORIES AT COST INCREASED 11% TO $398 MLN

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased its stake in Curtiss Wright Corp (CW) by 86.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc bought 22,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.02% . The institutional investor held 48,560 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.17 million, up from 26,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Curtiss Wright Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $126.69. About 167,765 shares traded. Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) has declined 2.28% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CW News: 28/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 4-5; 30/04/2018 – ONTIC BUYS NEW PRODUCT LINE FROM CURTISS-WRIGHT CONTROLS; 02/05/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT 1Q EPS 98C, EST. 87C; 07/03/2018 Chromatic Industries, LLC Announces License Agreement with Curtiss-Wright Flow Control Corporation; 26/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Cuts 2018 View To EPS $5.47-EPS $5.62; 21/05/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT – THE ADDITIONAL REPURCHASE ACTIVITY WILL BE CONDUCTED CONCURRENTLY WITH CO’S ONGOING $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright’s Industrial Division Farris 3800L Series Pressure Relief Valve Receives ASME Approval; 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Raises 2018 View To Sales $2.41B-$2.45B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CW)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00B and $4.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carvana Co by 59,089 shares to 153,487 shares, valued at $9.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quanterix Corp by 63,662 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,220 shares, and cut its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $4.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 164,779 shares to 763,964 shares, valued at $41.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 29,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,377 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 23 investors sold CW shares while 107 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 31.92 million shares or 0.87% more from 31.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Duncker Streett Com Inc has invested 0.02% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Fayez Sarofim & holds 0.08% or 119,821 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). California Public Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 89,499 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.01% or 7,600 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 16,948 shares. Advisory Services Ltd Liability Corporation owns 815 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 12,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 1,650 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Investment Limited reported 0.04% stake. Profund owns 4,201 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 0.02% invested in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Welch Forbes stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Gamco Investors Et Al invested in 0.64% or 659,656 shares.