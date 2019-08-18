Clark Capital Management Group Upped Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding by $11.78 Million; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Declined, Geller Family Office Services Has Boosted Stake

Geller Family Office Services Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1177.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc bought 22,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 24,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, up from 1,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ; 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 21.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc bought 301,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 1.70M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.99 million, up from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $43.18. About 8.89 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – COMCAST `FULLY COMMITTED’ TO ACQUIRIING ALL OF SKY: SPOKESMAN; 25/04/2018 – Comcast to Increase Internet Speeds for Some Video Customers in Oregon/SW Washington; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 05/04/2018 – YipTV Announces New Board Member; 25/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – STATEMENT FROM 21ST CENTURY FOX REGARDING OFFER ANNOUNCEMENT MADE BY COMCAST CORPORATION FOR SKY PLC; 23/05/2018 – CMCSA, FOX, DIS: Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 03/05/2018 – The Daily Beast: BREAKING: NBC News corrects its story, says Michael Cohen was NOT actually wiretapped; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – NETFLIX-RELATED BILLING WILL BE HANDLED DIRECTLY BY COMCAST

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Boasting A 25% Return On Equity, Is Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apriem Advsr reported 2,707 shares stake. Quantbot Limited Partnership owns 42,964 shares. Lincoln National owns 33,375 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 315,716 shares. Atlas Browninc invested 3.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mgmt reported 2.82% stake. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Virginia-based Invest Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd has invested 0.75% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Jane Street Group Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lau Associates Limited Liability Corp has invested 4.51% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hugh Johnson Ltd Company holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 7,035 shares. M Holdings Secs invested in 26,856 shares. Fca Tx stated it has 18,402 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Verus Financial Partners Inc invested in 0.21% or 4,337 shares. The Connecticut-based Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $4.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 61,790 shares to 224,539 shares, valued at $9.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 258,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,868 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia stated it has 848,695 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Btr Mngmt Inc owns 8,937 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation accumulated 23,028 shares. Heritage Investors Mngmt reported 274,923 shares stake. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). First Foundation Advisors reported 0.03% stake. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd accumulated 64.13M shares. 271,800 were reported by Intact Inv Mngmt. Raymond James Finance Svcs Advsr Inc accumulated 692,927 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt holds 51,939 shares. Renaissance Gru Limited Liability Corp reported 691,398 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd accumulated 61,867 shares. Boston Family Office Lc reported 83,986 shares. Koshinski Asset holds 8,559 shares. Vigilant Mgmt Lc holds 4,122 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “It’s Never Too Early for Halloween at Disney World – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IVE, AAPL, IBM, CMCSA: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Unloading the Hulu Stake Should Benefit Comcast Stock – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 25, 2019 : MRVL, INTC, FDC, VOD, QQQ, CMCSA, KO, MCHI, NOK, KEY, SQ, MFC – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Comcast’s (CMCSA) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.