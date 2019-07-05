Clark Capital Management Group Trimmed Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Valuation Rose; As Amgen Com (AMGN) Shares Declined, Holder Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Decreased Its Holding

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc sold 17,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 485,043 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.21 million, down from 502,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.63 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s meeting room of the future is wild. via @verge; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s cloud business is growing gangbusters and it just unveiled a new video game division; 31/03/2018 – Microsoft chief breaks up Windows engineering team; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 02/04/2018 – Delphix Honored in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide as Top Cloud Innovator; 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 17/05/2018 – Secrets to Landing a Job in Pharmaceutical or Medical Device Companies Are Revealed in New Guide; 29/05/2018 – Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has surged 40%, more than five times Alphabet’s gain, and has again become the more valuable of the two; 26/04/2018 – Breaking Down Microsoft’s Fiscal 3rd-Qtr Earnings (Video); 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 8-K Filed On 2018-04-26

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 40.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,305 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $438,000, down from 3,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $188.58. About 1.93M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 01/05/2018 – SANOFI & REGENERON TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 22/05/2018 – Amgen Announces Voting Results Of Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-lnduced Osteoporosis; 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $AMGN Coherus BioSciences IPR patent trial is NOT instituted against Amgen/Roche ‘522 Enbrel patent claims. Could potentially add delay to CHS-0214 biosimilar launch; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 13/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Humira Retail Sales Rose 0.4% in Latest Week: Symphony; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is First FDA Approved CGRP-R Drug; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval For Repatha® (Evolocumab) To Prevent Heart Attack And Stroke In Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO ON COURSE WITH ITS PLANS FOR BIOSIMILAR ETANERCEPT FILING IN U.S. AND IS TARGETING THE SAME IN FY 2019-20; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO(R) (blinatumomab) to Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in Adults and Children

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95B and $4.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 69,524 shares to 900,424 shares, valued at $28.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 44,411 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,767 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Capital Management Llc holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 273,973 shares. Foster And Motley stated it has 157,518 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Co invested in 2.78% or 5.45 million shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0.92% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 239,875 shares. Whalerock Point Limited Liability Co reported 37,354 shares or 2.88% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ironwood Fincl Ltd Com has 0.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,277 shares. Private Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 299,218 shares. Alta Mngmt Limited Com owns 32,808 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Capital Intll Sarl has invested 2.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Shayne Limited Liability Co holds 18,032 shares or 1.49% of its portfolio. Voya Invest Ltd Com invested 3.34% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Butensky Cohen Finance Security Inc reported 1.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Paloma Prtn Mgmt reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Michigan-based Aspen Inv Incorporated has invested 2.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Osterweis Mgmt invested in 2.66% or 360,305 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated owns 9,862 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Mengis Cap Management accumulated 8,456 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Aperio Group invested in 0.41% or 501,294 shares. New England Rech Mgmt Incorporated has invested 1.23% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1,261 shares. First Citizens Bancorporation Trust owns 8,192 shares. New York-based Private Advsrs has invested 2.2% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii accumulated 2.63% or 30,336 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 2,030 shares. Crestwood Advsrs Gp Ltd Liability accumulated 3,516 shares. Hrt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 7,734 shares. Choate Inv Advsrs invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Moreover, Vigilant Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 3,450 shares. Twin Tree Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 7,619 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 0.36% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).