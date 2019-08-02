Clark Capital Management Group Trimmed Holding in Pfizer (PFE) by $21.35 Million as Market Value Declined; Notis-Mcconarty Edward Has Increased Position in Disney (DIS) as Market Valuation Rose

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 37.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc sold 508,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 855,533 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.33 million, down from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $37.78. About 13.98 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 30/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF XELJANZ (TOFACITINIB) TO INCLUDE ADULTS WITH MODERATELY TO SEVERELY ACTIVE ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – WILL CONDUCT ADDITIONAL ANALYSES ON DATA FROM AXITINIB STUDY; 17/05/2018 – Roche Announces Positive Results From Phase III Trial on Tecentriq, Avastin and Two Drugs; 19/03/2018 – ASTELLAS: FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SNDA FOR XTANDI; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer: Study of Chantix)/Champix in Adolescents Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoint; 15/05/2018 – Biosims are tough: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE DID NOT PUT IN A FINAL BID FOR PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTHCARE UNIT – SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH SITUATION; 27/04/2018 – Cognitive Impairment Disorders Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018 – Key Players Are Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Notis-Mcconarty Edward increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 41.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward bought 4,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 14,170 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 10,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $140.37. About 3.83M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – IN NON-BINDING VOTE, 52 PERCENT OF DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 09/05/2018 – Good feeling, or bad feeling about young Han Solo? ‘Star Wars’ fans wait and see; 25/05/2018 – New Star Wars attractions set to open at Disney theme parks in 2019; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service, Which Will Launch in Late 2019, Will Be the Exclusive Home for Subscription Video-on-Demand; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS–INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS–WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 27/05/2018 – Alan Farley: “Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story is coming in $15.8M shy of its low-end $130M forecast with an estimated 4-day; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BASED ON PRELIMINARY RESULTS, ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS STANDING FOR ELECTION WERE ELECTED TO BOARD; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Kevin Mayer Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International Segment

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Budros Ruhlin And Roe Inc invested 1.99% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gruss & Inc holds 0.87% or 7,529 shares in its portfolio. Tradition Capital Mngmt Limited has 0.64% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 21,187 shares. Bath Savings Trust Communication holds 1.97% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 84,336 shares. Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 105,994 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability holds 8.73% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.13M shares. Snow Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 400,528 shares. 123,138 were reported by Kelly Lawrence W & Assoc Ca. Condor Cap Mngmt owns 22,618 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Baltimore reported 98,741 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Lc Dc reported 230,632 shares or 2.18% of all its holdings. First Merchants owns 0.57% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 31,613 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability owns 24,179 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Eagle Asset Management Incorporated owns 4,082 shares.

Notis-Mcconarty Edward, which manages about $207.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,335 shares to 38,339 shares, valued at $9.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

