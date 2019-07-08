Clark Capital Management Group Trimmed Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Holding; Centric Brands (CTRC) Shorts Decreased By 4.48%

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) stake by 7.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clark Capital Management Group Inc sold 3,384 shares as Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT)’s stock rose 15.89%. The Clark Capital Management Group Inc holds 43,559 shares with $6.21M value, down from 46,943 last quarter. Euronet Worldwide Inc now has $8.67B valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $168.11. About 218,248 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 82.54% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.11% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe; 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Centric Brands Inc (NASDAQ:CTRC) had a decrease of 4.48% in short interest. CTRC’s SI was 339,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 4.48% from 355,100 shares previously. With 39,600 avg volume, 9 days are for Centric Brands Inc (NASDAQ:CTRC)’s short sellers to cover CTRC’s short positions. The SI to Centric Brands Inc’s float is 3.23%. The stock increased 2.84% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.26. About 64,091 shares traded. Centric Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRC) has risen 234.31% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 229.88% the S&P500.

Centric Brands Inc. designs, produces, manages, and manufactures kid's wear, and women's and men's accessories and apparel, and distributes its products across various retail and digital channels in North America and international markets. The company has market cap of $190.85 million. The firm also licenses approximately 100 brands across its core product categories, including kid's, women's, and men's accessories and apparel. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s company-owned brands include Hudson, a designer and marketer of women's and men's branded denim and apparel; Robert Graham, an eclectic apparel and accessories brand; and SWIMS, a Scandinavian lifestyle brand for a range of footwear, apparel, and accessories.

More notable recent Centric Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Differential Brands Group Completes Acquisition of Significant Portion of Global Brands Group’s North American Business to Create Centric Brands Inc. – Business Wire” on October 30, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Centric Brands Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – Business Wire” published on November 14, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Centric Brands Inc. Names Anurup Pruthi Chief Financial Officer – Business Wire” on November 06, 2018. More interesting news about Centric Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Centric Brands Inc. Announces Inducement Equity Grant – Business Wire” published on November 09, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Year In Retail: Struggling Department Stores, A Smartwatch Success And Predictions – Benzinga” with publication date: January 02, 2019.

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 29.37% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.26 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $84.04M for 25.78 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 111.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Psagot Inv House has 0.01% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 1,800 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). 162 are owned by Tci Wealth Advisors. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs holds 0.01% or 8,660 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bankshares has 93,900 shares. Fiera Corporation stated it has 35,617 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership owns 4,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Management Lp owns 33,674 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fifth Third State Bank owns 1,744 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Intll Ca owns 10,940 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.02% or 77,882 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments Incorporated holds 0% or 123 shares in its portfolio. Origin Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership invested in 92,900 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 2.23 million shares.