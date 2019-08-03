Clark Capital Management Group Raised Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding By $13.32 Million; Robecosam Ag Upped Its South Jersey Inds (SJI) Stake

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) stake by 40.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clark Capital Management Group Inc acquired 44,411 shares as Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)’s stock rose 9.14%. The Clark Capital Management Group Inc holds 152,767 shares with $45.86M value, up from 108,356 last quarter. Lockheed Martin Corp now has $102.20B valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $361.91. About 821,323 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 21/03/2018 – Northstar Electronics, Inc.’s (NEIK) Progress Update; 06/04/2018 – Working & Living on Mars: Students Win National Competition to Design Orbiting Science Lab, Living Space for Astronauts on Mars; 30/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Opens New Facility to Support F-35 Production Growth; 07/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Receives $828 Million U.S. Army Contract for Guided MLRS Rocket Production; 05/04/2018 – Pentagon Says Lockheed Must Keep $1.1 Trillion F-35 Costs Down; 15/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Selected to Provide GridStar™ Energy Storage for New ComEd Microgrid Project in Chicago; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s THAAD missile system receives $200 million in Department of Defense funds; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed CEO Sees F-35 Price Dropping to $80 Million (Video); 13/04/2018 – Pentagon hires software guru, will focus on F-35 jet; 08/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Marillyn Hewson Named Chief Executive’s 2018 CEO of the Year

Robecosam Ag increased South Jersey Inds Inc (SJI) stake by 2.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Robecosam Ag acquired 10,000 shares as South Jersey Inds Inc (SJI)’s stock rose 6.61%. The Robecosam Ag holds 440,000 shares with $14.11M value, up from 430,000 last quarter. South Jersey Inds Inc now has $3.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.87. About 238,942 shares traded. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has risen 1.98% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SJI News: 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC – REAFFIRMING 2018 ECONOMIC EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.57 TO $1.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds South Jersey Industries; 18/04/2018 – South Jersey Industries Volume Surges Almost 13 Times Average; 10/04/2018 SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits South Jersey Industries; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES REAFFIRMS ’18 ECONOMIC EARNINGS VIEW; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO A FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT WITH AN AFFILIATE OF BOFA MERRILL LYNCH; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $1.26, EST. 93C; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES TO OFFER UP TO $325M OF SHRS; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within South Jersey Industries, SITO Mobile, Ormat Technologies, R

Among 2 analysts covering South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. South Jersey Industries had 4 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $33 target in Wednesday, March 13 report.

Robecosam Ag decreased Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) stake by 40,000 shares to 325,000 valued at $26.28 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) stake by 10,804 shares and now owns 151,788 shares. Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) was reduced too.

More notable recent South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SJI Declares Quarterly Dividend – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Insiders Buy Up More Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About South Jersey Industries Inc (SJI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SJI to Host First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold SJI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 74.50 million shares or 4.64% more from 71.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bankshares reported 1,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Associate Ltd Co has 243,142 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Limited invested 0.02% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Moreover, California Employees Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Prudential Financial has 0.01% invested in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0% invested in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 1,234 shares. Ameriprise Inc has invested 0.02% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 66,852 shares. Ancora Ltd Liability Corp holds 326,926 shares. Franklin Resource invested in 0% or 14,640 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 135,347 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citigroup accumulated 35,043 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) or 41,967 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins Company The has invested 0% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI).

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (NYSE:LMT) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Selling Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Lockheed Martin’s Next Big Growth Opportunity – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “F-35 program ‘plagued’ by troubles – Grassley – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lockheed Martin Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.62% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 321,658 shares. Sunbelt Securities Incorporated reported 0.34% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co holds 5,279 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% or 35,071 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0.09% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). M&R Cap Mgmt reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Bangor Bancorporation stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co reported 338 shares stake. Alethea Cap Ltd Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 2,333 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 6,999 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Limited Liability Com holds 2.62% or 561,176 shares in its portfolio. Somerset Tru has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Ativo Capital Management Limited stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Chilton Ltd Llc invested in 35,022 shares. Daiwa Group owns 18,373 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 17,417 shares to 485,043 valued at $57.21 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (USMV) stake by 291,818 shares and now owns 1.04 million shares. Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) was reduced too.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $4.07 million activity. GORDON ILENE S bought $229,533 worth of stock or 750 shares. Another trade for 6,647 shares valued at $2.00M was made by Ambrose Richard F on Wednesday, February 6. Evans Michele A had sold 7,690 shares worth $2.30M.

Among 6 analysts covering Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Lockheed Martin had 14 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 14. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 10. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 8 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, February 13.