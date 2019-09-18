Clark Capital Management Group Raised Its Stake in J2 Global (JCOM) as Market Value Rose; Cibc Asset Management Holding in Expedia Group (EXPE) Has Boosted as Valuation Rose

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 4,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 28,919 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85M, up from 24,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $133.31. About 403,023 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY ROOM NIGHT GROWTH 15 PCT VS 12 PCT LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Group to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.36; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY REVENUE $2,311 MLN VS $2,008 MLN LAST YEAR; 26/03/2018 – ‘Expedia Group Reflects Global Focus, Strength of Multi-Brand Travel Portfolio’; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 13/04/2018 – Calamos Adds Humana, Exits Expedia, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT COULD CUT COMMISSIONS IT PAYS TO THE OTAS, INCLUDING EXPEDIA AND BOOKINGS HOLDINGS, STARTING LATER THIS YEAR – CEO; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – TRIVAGO CONTINUED TO INCREASE SHARE OF THE REST OF WORLD REGION IN FIRST QUARTER TO 20%, UP FROM 15% IN SAME PERIOD OF 2017

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased its stake in J2 Global Inc (JCOM) by 20.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc bought 65,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 382,554 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.01M, up from 316,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in J2 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $91.06. About 131,729 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global 1Q EPS 38c; 14/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $81; 08/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 20/03/2018 – J2 Global Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference May 23; 18/04/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC – TERMS OF INDIVIDUAL ACQUISITIONS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.7% of J2 Global; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.95-Adj EPS $6.25; 16/04/2018 – j2 Global to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $4.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 10,265 shares to 560,195 shares, valued at $32.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 54,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,485 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 21 investors sold JCOM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 46.58 million shares or 0.79% less from 46.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Financial Corp, Missouri-based fund reported 271,953 shares. Moreover, Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited has 0.01% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Grp One Trading LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 8,614 shares. Qs Invsts Limited accumulated 1,013 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 29,819 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 143,720 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Gru Incorporated Inc accumulated 4.43 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company has 10,892 shares. Renaissance Group Inc Limited Liability, Kentucky-based fund reported 5,707 shares. Timessquare Capital Management Limited Liability reported 1.17 million shares. Maryland-based Campbell & Adviser Limited Liability Com has invested 0.33% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Cornerstone owns 0% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 13 shares. Css Ltd Liability Il owns 1,400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ftb holds 0% or 610 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 0.01% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold EXPE shares while 159 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 16.19% less from 134.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Communications Ltd stated it has 0.03% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Vanguard Grp accumulated 12.34 million shares. Amica Retiree owns 1,860 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.03% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 22,514 shares. 10,719 were accumulated by Rice Hall James And Associates Limited Co. Jefferies Gru Ltd Com holds 1,023 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares has 0.04% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has 0.13% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership reported 0.11% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Colonial Trust Advsr stated it has 0.97% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 6,550 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 7,189 shares in its portfolio. Burney has invested 0.09% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Moreover, River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.74% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 286,575 shares. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

