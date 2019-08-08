Clark Capital Management Group Raised Its Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Holding; Brown Advisory Securities Decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake By $2.08 Million

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) stake by 3691.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clark Capital Management Group Inc acquired 122,352 shares as Automatic Data Processing In (ADP)’s stock rose 5.74%. The Clark Capital Management Group Inc holds 125,666 shares with $20.07 million value, up from 3,314 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing In now has $75.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.93% or $4.82 during the last trading session, reaching $169.29. About 821,225 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Finding Workers Increasingly Becoming Businesses Number One Problem; 30/05/2018 – Companies in U.S. Add Fewer Jobs Than Forecast, ADP Data Show; 06/05/2018 – FRENCH STATE SHOULD SELL ADP STAKE, FRANCAIS DES JEUX: LE MAIRE; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Worldwide New Business Bookings Rose 9%; 30/05/2018 – On the data front, ADP payrolls data are due at 8:15 a.m. ET while a second reading of first-quarter GDP will come out at 8.30 a.m. ET; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 15/05/2018 – Activist Funds D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Build Small Stakes in Automatic Data Processing; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport in Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 07/03/2018 – French Government to Launch Full Privatization of ADP -BFM Business; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 7.0%

Brown Advisory Securities Llc decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 28.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Advisory Securities Llc sold 20,232 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Brown Advisory Securities Llc holds 51,684 shares with $5.38M value, down from 71,916 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $299.08B valuation. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $117. About 2.29M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $248.77 million activity. $2.20M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Coombe Gary A. The insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold 9,000 shares worth $891,000. 1.21 million shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON, worth $119.77M on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando. On Friday, February 15 the insider Matthew Price sold $1.98 million. Taylor David S also sold $2.97 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Counselors reported 238,841 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.56% or 661,444 shares. North American Management owns 33,966 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Seabridge Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Amer & Mgmt has invested 2.17% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Triangle Wealth Management owns 29,592 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corp has 4,174 shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel owns 5.27% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2.37 million shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 7,063 shares. Burney owns 118,580 shares. Cibc World Markets Inc holds 0.56% or 1.17 million shares in its portfolio. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 165.46M shares. Dt Inv Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.54% or 37,107 shares in its portfolio. Wealthcare Cap Ltd has 146 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Lc holds 0.61% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 398,345 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold”. On Monday, April 8 the stock rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform”. Deutsche Bank maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $10600 target. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 17 report. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, June 28 to “Buy” rating. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Macquarie Research.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Invests Limited has invested 0% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Millennium Limited Liability Com has 590,985 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Connors Investor Svcs Inc has 19,994 shares. Washington has 0.8% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 89,530 shares. Shoker Counsel reported 0.22% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Fjarde Ap stated it has 130,153 shares. Choate Investment Advsrs holds 0.37% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 38,671 shares. Fca Corporation Tx stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.05% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Trustco Bancshares N Y invested 0.9% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Rockland stated it has 8,591 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Scott And Selber, Texas-based fund reported 3,078 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech Incorporated reported 0.27% stake. Regions Financial reported 124,812 shares stake. Captrust owns 3,203 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 691,576 shares to 326,609 valued at $19.31M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) stake by 335,936 shares and now owns 248,050 shares. Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Automatic Data Processing had 7 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 1. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Jefferies maintained Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $6.64 million activity. Rodriguez Carlos A had sold 36,364 shares worth $5.42M on Thursday, February 14. Black Maria sold $236,629 worth of stock. Ayala John sold $966,713 worth of stock or 6,428 shares. Weinstein Donald sold $256,567 worth of stock.

