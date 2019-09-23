Clark Capital Management Group Raised Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Stake; Regis Management Co Increased Its Guidewire Software (GWRE) Holding

Regis Management Co Llc increased Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) stake by 17.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Regis Management Co Llc acquired 7,523 shares as Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)’s stock declined 2.68%. The Regis Management Co Llc holds 50,517 shares with $5.12M value, up from 42,994 last quarter. Guidewire Software Inc now has $8.94B valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $109.24. About 892,838 shares traded or 30.21% up from the average. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 Guidewire Software 2Q Loss/Shr 59c; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 04/04/2018 – VERTI Selects Single Platform With Guidewire Core and Data Products; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SEES 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C TO $0, EST. EPS 14.0C; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.88, REV VIEW $638.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS OF THE $300 MLN NOTES OFFERING TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Guidewire Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWRE); 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF $200M; 07/03/2018 – Guidewire Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times 20 Day Average; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased Abbott Labs (ABT) stake by 2313.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Clark Capital Management Group Inc acquired 476,891 shares as Abbott Labs (ABT)’s stock rose 10.62%. The Clark Capital Management Group Inc holds 497,507 shares with $41.84 million value, up from 20,616 last quarter. Abbott Labs now has $147.72B valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $83.58. About 7.18 million shares traded or 49.82% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.80 TO $2.90, EST. $2.86; 15/05/2018 – AHL BOOSTED ABT, UMBF, OTEX, DHR, XRAY IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Investigational Tendyne Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes in Global Study; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves U.S. diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 09/04/2018 – Books: `Berenice Abbott’ Captures a Large and Star-Studded Life; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N : BMO NAMES CO TOP PICK FOR 2018; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Study; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT ASKS HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST CEO, CHAIRMAN SEPARATION; 20/04/2018 – J&J has acquired Abbott Medical Optics, TearScience and Sightbox

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares of Guidewire Software Are Surging Today – The Motley Fool” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Guidewire Software Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Guidewire -2.5% on downside outlook – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $212,324 activity. Lego Catherine P bought $212,324 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold GWRE shares while 84 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.18 million shares or 1.63% more from 81.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Synovus has 57 shares. 9,344 are held by Shell Asset Co. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Riverbridge Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.9% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) or 466,922 shares. Captrust Fincl accumulated 485 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 67,949 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Contour Asset Management Lc has 0.95% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 141,015 shares. Tompkins Corporation reported 361 shares stake. The New York-based M&T Bancorp has invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Next Gru stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Moreover, Marsico Capital Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.26% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 70,678 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma reported 647,546 shares stake. 10,265 were accumulated by Brandywine Managers Ltd Liability Corporation. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 50,000 shares.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T stake by 33,620 shares to 2,516 valued at $271,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) stake by 198,371 shares and now owns 391,228 shares. Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 433,954 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 24,483 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 391,623 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Com Ltd holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 530,622 shares. Moreover, Lawson Kroeker Inv Mgmt Ne has 0.13% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Massachusetts Fincl Ser Co Ma owns 32.17 million shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Intact Investment Management invested in 7,300 shares. 13,816 are held by First Personal Financial Services. Somerset Trust holds 1.57% or 36,138 shares in its portfolio. Allstate owns 174,968 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Catalyst Cap Lc invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). The Ohio-based Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh has invested 0.08% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Beach Inv Counsel Incorporated Pa accumulated 220,654 shares. Moreover, Citizens And Northern has 1.7% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 36,448 shares. Frontier Invest Mgmt Com owns 11,445 shares.