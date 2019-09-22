Clark Capital Management Group Position in Progressive Ohio (PGR) Has Increased by $6.37 Million; Salient Trust Company Lta Decreased Holding in Unilever N V (UN) by $5.45 Million as Stock Price Declined

Salient Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 59.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta sold 90,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 62,036 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.77 million, down from 152,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $59.37. About 1.35M shares traded or 24.75% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q REV. 90B RUPEES; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC UNILEVE.LG – RECOMMEND PAYMENT OF A DIVIDEND IN RESPECT OF THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER, 2017, OF 50 KOBO GROSS PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Continues to Expect FY18 Underlying Sales Growth 3% – 5% Range; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER SAYS ALL RESOLUTIONS APPROVED AT AGM; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Continue To Expect Improvement in Underlying Operating Margin, Cash Flow; 15/03/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Unilever Chooses Netherlands Over UK For Headquarters; 15/03/2018 – Unilever’s move is not all about Brexit, but . .; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 19/04/2018 – Unilever To Start a Share Buy-Back Program of Up to EUR6B in May; 19/04/2018 – Unilever’s Polman just cannot win, even if his shareholders can

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 11.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc bought 80,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 787,748 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.97M, up from 707,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $76.01. About 5.37M shares traded or 89.21% up from the average. The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22

More notable recent The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Progressive (NYSE:PGR), The Stock That Zoomed 226% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dragon Victory International leads financial gainers, MDJM and Puyi among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Corporation has 0.18% invested in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). The California-based Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt Inc has invested 0.14% in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Fort Limited Partnership stated it has 169 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bristol John W & Incorporated Ny holds 1.40M shares or 2.94% of its portfolio. 11,735 are owned by Zevenbergen Invs Limited Liability Co. First Midwest Bankshares Trust Division holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 8,000 shares. The Missouri-based Monetary Grp Inc has invested 0.98% in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.1% in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 12Th Street Asset owns 409,169 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 411,252 shares. 318,853 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation. Renaissance Gru Ltd Liability Corporation reported 341,952 shares stake. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 1,107 shares. 5,168 were reported by Tiverton Asset Management Ltd. Smith Asset Management Gp Ltd Partnership invested in 882,683 shares.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $4.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 315,236 shares to 333,137 shares, valued at $26.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 89,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,661 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

More notable recent The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cutting emissions ahead of U.N. climate summit – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “An Extraordinary International Misunderstanding: The UN’s International Narcotics Control Board’s Cannabis Quotas Are Not What The Media Portrays – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Best UK Stocks – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nydailynews.com‘s news article titled: “Parents of UN students donâ€™t want them in photo op with Melania Trump – New York Daily News” with publication date: September 17, 2019.