Clark Capital Management Group Lowered Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $21.28 Million; United Technologiescorp (UTX) Stake Increased by Advent International Corp

Advent International Corp increased its stake in United Technologiescorp (UTX) by 22.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 188,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.23M, up from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in United Technologiescorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $124.96. About 352,145 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO HAYES PLANS TO STEP DOWN IN 3-5 YEARS; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING ADDED UTX IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Net $1.3B; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates United Technologies’ Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes; 01/05/2018 – Mission Ready: UTC Aerospace Systems To Support United States Special Operations Command’s Mid-Endurance UAS Program; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Disagrees With Several of the Assertions Contained in the Third Point Letter; 09/03/2018 – United Technologies: Former Deloitte Touche CEO Edward A. Kangas Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 22/05/2018 – A United Technologies Digital Team Scales in Brooklyn

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 46.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc sold 204,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 234,794 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.43 million, down from 439,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $120.38. About 882,742 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Delta adds Procter & Gamble CEO to its board of directors – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Defensive Mega-Cap Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

