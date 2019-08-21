Clark Capital Management Group Lifted Its Chevron New (CVX) Holding by $9.66 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Anchor Capital Advisors Position in Dril Quip (DRQ) Lifted by $300,780 as Market Valuation Rose

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 34.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc bought 78,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 308,633 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.02M, up from 230,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $116.13. About 4.71M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 21/03/2018 – Total, Chevron Vie for U.S. Gulf Drilling in $124.8 Million Sale; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 14/03/2018 – Chevron Pipeline Completes the Successful Relocation of Control Center Operations; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP SEES UPSTREAM CASH MARGIN GROWS $1–2/BBL THROUGH 2020; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESIDENT JEFF SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS AT OTC PRESENTATION; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chevron Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVX); 26/04/2018 – The picks for @PowerLunch’s 2018 #CNBCStockDraft are starting to come in. On the board so far: Facebook, bitcoin, Chevron, and more; 24/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282702 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO YARRINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dril Quip Inc (DRQ) by 66.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.17% . The hedge fund held 16,725 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, up from 10,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dril Quip Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $48.36. About 202,444 shares traded. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 0.53% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold DRQ shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.93 million shares or 1.48% less from 41.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, American Century Companies has 0.01% invested in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) for 223,448 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 14,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 49,020 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings. Moreover, First Republic Investment Management has 0% invested in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) for 10,116 shares. 123,812 were accumulated by Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Company. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 0% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 40,476 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 54,690 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Birch Run Limited Partnership holds 2.31% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) for 158,600 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com holds 31 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 24,707 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. 1.70M were reported by Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc. Aperio Grp Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 0.01% invested in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) for 42,295 shares. 2,640 were reported by Glenmede Tru Na.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51B and $4.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14,835 shares to 260,904 shares, valued at $30.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 11,134 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 343,789 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "Caesars Entertainment Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Conn's and Dril-Quip to Join S&P SmallCap 600; "New" Fox Continues in S&P 500 – PRNewswire" on January 29, 2019

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95B and $4.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 508,190 shares to 438,127 shares, valued at $18.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 91,736 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,026 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).