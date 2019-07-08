Clark Capital Management Group Lifted Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Position by $23.58 Million; Mrj Capital Trimmed Its Stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by $2.06 Million

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 84.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc bought 736,973 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.61 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.20M, up from 869,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.83. About 1.79 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 19.20% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO IMPROVE FEE INCOME, PRODUCE ATTRACTIVE RETURNS, HAVE CROSSOVER EARNBACK PERIOD OF LESS THAN 3 YEARS; 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – REDEMPTION PRICE FOR NOTES WILL BE EQUAL TO 100% OF NOTES REDEEMED, PLUS ANY ACCRUED & UNPAID INTEREST TO, BUT EXCLUDING DATE; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Noninterest Income $371M; 26/03/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – $750 MLN NOTES CONSIST OF $500 MLN 3.700% FIXED-RATE NOTES DUE 2023, $250 MLN FLOATING-RATE NOTES DUE 2023; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income of $388 Million and Diluted EPS of $0.78; 23/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Financial Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZFS); 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $78M; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL EXPENSE SYNERGIES OF ABOUT $50 MLN BY 2020; 20/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFG); 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F

Mrj Capital Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 62.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc sold 25,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,462 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, down from 41,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $71.04. About 5.84M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: Results of AbbVie’s TRINITY Trial in Lung Cancer Are Credit Negative; 25/04/2018 – Shire willing to back $64 bln Takeda bid, market signals doubts; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $4.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 59,467 shares to 118,962 shares, valued at $19.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 101,356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 570,460 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M worth of stock. $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.27 billion for 8.04 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

Mrj Capital Inc, which manages about $185.27 million and $166.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 10,700 shares to 26,500 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.