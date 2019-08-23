Clark Capital Management Group Increases Position in Lockheed Martin (LMT); Boston Common Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Apple Com (AAPL) as Stock Price Rose

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 12.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 15,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 111,973 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.27M, down from 127,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $918.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.33% or $9.2 during the last trading session, reaching $203.26. About 28.80 million shares traded or 9.81% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Zuckerberg was ready to clap back at Apple on Capitol Hill; 01/05/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Waits…and Waits…for Apple, Fed — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Apple reportedly working on iPhone with curved screen and touchless gesture control; 10/05/2018 – Revenue of Taiwan’s Major Apple Suppliers +11.5% Y/y in April; 30/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Singtel to offer Apple Music without mobile data constraints; 27/03/2018 – Apple reveals new $299 iPad at education-themed event; 19/03/2018 – Apple Is Making Its Own Display Screens For The First Time: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/23/2018; 23/05/2018 – Apple, Spurned by BMW and Mercedes, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars; 02/05/2018 – High-priced iPhone X does the trick for Apple

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 40.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc bought 44,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 152,767 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.86M, up from 108,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $6.42 during the last trading session, reaching $379.46. About 629,786 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 11/04/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin 1Q Effective Income Tax Rate 14.9%; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED CONTRACT ANNOUNCED IN NASA NEWS CONFERENCE; 02/05/2018 – First Light: Fourth U.S. Air Force SBIRS Satellite Sends First Images Back to Earth; 06/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Visits Lockheed Martin’s Silicon Valley Site; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Pushes Multiyear Buy for F-35; 08/03/2018 – At the top of the list are the female CEOs of Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics; 17/05/2018 – Lockheed Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 28/03/2018 – Modernized Lockheed Martin Trident Il D5 Missile Test Certifies Submarine for Patrol; 19/04/2018 – Trump launches effort to boost U.S. weapons sales abroad

Since February 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $739,067 activity. TAICLET JAMES D JR bought $509,534 worth of stock or 1,354 shares.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $4.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17,417 shares to 485,043 shares, valued at $57.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 204,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 234,794 shares, and cut its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA).

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Contracts Galore as NASA Ramps Up Project Artemis to Land on the Moon – The Motley Fool” on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Lockheed Martin’s (NYSE:LMT) Share Price Gain Of 100% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lockheed Martin: Still A Great Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated owns 0.35% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 4,096 shares. Confluence Wealth Ltd Liability Co has 0.22% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 1,480 shares. Adage Capital Partners Gru Llc holds 0.42% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 562,929 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co holds 2.22M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Conning holds 122,008 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Advsr Asset Mgmt invested in 0.46% or 85,221 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0.55% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Intact Inv Mgmt has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Illinois-based Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.24% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Fulton Financial Bank Na has 1,481 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 10,185 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.03% or 15,309 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Tru has 1,410 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Financial Consulate Incorporated holds 0.42% or 3,056 shares in its portfolio. L & S Inc holds 5,483 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AAPL, LH, IFF – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple: Just Own The 9% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Thursday Apple Rumors: Possible iPhone 11 Details Leak – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “James Wang Watching iPhone, Services Revenue In Apple’s Q3 Print – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33 billion and $770.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit Com (NASDAQ:INTU) by 8,333 shares to 19,629 shares, valued at $5.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc Com Cl A (NASDAQ:CME) by 13,142 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,617 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM).