Clark Capital Management Group Increased By $24.45 Million Its J2 Global (JCOM) Position; SUPER MICRO COMPUTER (SMCI) Shorts Increased By 4.4%

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased J2 Global Inc (JCOM) stake by 873.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clark Capital Management Group Inc acquired 284,308 shares as J2 Global Inc (JCOM)’s stock rose 2.97%. The Clark Capital Management Group Inc holds 316,871 shares with $27.44M value, up from 32,563 last quarter. J2 Global Inc now has $4.38 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $89.43. About 164,826 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has declined 1.24% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.95-Adj EPS $6.25; 03/05/2018 – j2 Global to Participate at Six Conferences in May and June 2018; 26/03/2018 – J2 Global Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Rev $280.6M; 14/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $81; 24/04/2018 – j2 Cloud Services Expands Senior Leadership Team; Ron Burr to Take on Senior Vice President and General Manager Role; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in J2 Global; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.95 TO $6.25; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.7% of J2 Global; 20/04/2018 – DJ j2 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCOM)

SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC (OTCMKTS:SMCI) had an increase of 4.4% in short interest. SMCI’s SI was 661,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.4% from 633,900 shares previously. With 367,800 avg volume, 2 days are for SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC (OTCMKTS:SMCI)’s short sellers to cover SMCI’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $18.61. About 31,967 shares traded. Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) has 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SMCI News: 13/03/2018 – SUPERMICRO® ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO CREDIT FACILITY; 08/03/2018 Supermicro Opens Path to 100G Networking with New 25G Ethernet Server and Storage Solutions; 06/04/2018 – SUPER MICRO 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC; 21/05/2018 – Supermicro® Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Letter and Response; 19/04/2018 – Supermicro® Announces Closing of Refinancing; 20/04/2018 – DJ Super Micro Computer Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMCI); 08/04/2018 – SUPER MICRO 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Super Micro Computer, Inc. – SMCI; 03/04/2018 – Supermicro First-to-Market with IoT Embedded Solutions optimized for New 8th Gen lntel® Core™ Processors; 10/05/2018 – Supermicro® Announces Listing Extension Granted by Nasdaq Panel; 10/05/2018 – SUPER MICRO: AUDIT COMMITTEE HAS COMPLETED INVESTIGATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold JCOM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 46.95 million shares or 0.46% less from 47.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi has invested 0.06% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.05% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Aurora Investment Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 25,428 shares. Huntington National Bank invested in 0% or 320 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn has invested 0% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Moreover, Numerixs has 0.05% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 3,992 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc holds 0.15% or 12,643 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 20,148 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Liability has 87,767 shares. Gam Ag accumulated 0.02% or 4,390 shares. Ftb Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 620 shares. Profund Limited Liability has invested 0.16% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Orrstown Services holds 0.01% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 60 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 2,745 shares. Raymond James & Associates, Florida-based fund reported 68,153 shares.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 69,801 shares to 1.20 million valued at $64.32 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 321,134 shares and now owns 453,906 shares. Ishares Tr (IXUS) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering j2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. j2 Global had 4 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, February 14. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy”.

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. The company has market cap of $936.04 million. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services. It has a 14.43 P/E ratio. The firm also provides a range of application optimized server solutions, including rackmount and blade server systems; and server subsystems and accessories comprising server boards, and chassis and power supplies, as well as other system accessories, including microprocessors, and memory and disc drives.