Clark Capital Management Group Holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Has Increased by $41.95 Million as Share Value Declined; Capital World Investors Stake in Dr Horton (DHI) Upped by $273.47 Million as Stock Price Rose

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Dr Horton Inc (DHI) by 1361.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 6.67M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 7.16 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296.28M, up from 490,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Dr Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $49.47. About 1.51M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SEEING MORE BUYERS COME IN AND BETTER QUALIFIED BUYERS; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Net $351M; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MLN TO $800 MLN IN REVENUE; 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD SEE UPSIDE TO AROUND $71/SHARE; 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO AT LEAST $800 MLN EXCLUDING FORESTAR; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 491.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc bought 367,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 442,799 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.75 million, up from 74,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $104.28. About 1.11 million shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – TUI AG’S MARELLA CRUISES HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE GOLDEN ERA, WITH DELIVERY EXPECTED IN DECEMBER, 201; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q REV. $2.03B; 15/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN TO INVEST $200M IN COCOCAY PROPERTY; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.03 BLN VS $2.01 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 10/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Honors Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, With Baby Son Ocean, As First-Ever Godfamily For Global Cruise Line; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – ROYAL CARIBBEAN EXPECTS IMPACT OF TRANSACTIONS TO FALL IN A RANGE OF $0.12 TO $0.15 A SHARE IN FY2018; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY GROSS YIELDS WERE UP 3.1% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 5.1% AS-REPORTED)

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Factbox: US stocks to watch as Hurricane Dorian threatens Florida – StreetInsider.com” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s (NYSE:RCL) Earnings Grew 7.1%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 13,151 shares. 3.80 million were reported by Invesco Ltd. Moreover, Trexquant Limited Partnership has 0.35% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 43,247 shares. Newfocus Fincl Gp Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Us Bank & Trust De accumulated 0.02% or 65,237 shares. Reilly Advisors Lc reported 100 shares. M&T Retail Bank stated it has 23,923 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cleararc Cap Incorporated stated it has 4,153 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors has invested 0.1% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Tiger Mngmt Limited Liability reported 17,590 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc reported 54 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 21,176 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group has 0.03% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Friess Limited Liability invested in 1.32% or 156,504 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd holds 2,487 shares.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95B and $4.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 51,155 shares to 330,241 shares, valued at $93.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 454,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,051 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2.56% or 73,810 shares. Brinker Cap invested in 38,556 shares. Tower Research Cap Llc (Trc) has 12,705 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 123 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Philadelphia Tru Company accumulated 21,195 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Loews reported 5,500 shares. National Pension Ser reported 487,573 shares. Dupont Corporation has 0.05% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 50,331 shares. Vanguard Grp accumulated 37.52 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Princeton Strategies Grp Limited Liability holds 8,000 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Andra Ap holds 172,500 shares. Gagnon Securities Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 9,165 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 258,838 shares. Moreover, Bluemar Cap Mngmt has 2.59% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 179,744 shares.