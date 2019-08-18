Clark Capital Management Group Holding in Encana (ECA) Boosted as Valuation Declined; Korea Investment Has Lifted Flowserve (FLS) Holding

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 17,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 138,800 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.27 million, up from 121,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $42.37. About 977,081 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 16/04/2018 – 2018 Mechanical Seals Procurement Global Market Report – Key Players are Flowserve, Trelleborg, Sulzer, Timken, and John Crane – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.70; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWSERVE’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT Baa3; KEEPS; 26/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q EPS 12c; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 EPS 95c-EPS $1.15; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP QTRLY TOTAL BOOKINGS WERE $929 MLN, DOWN 3.1%, OR 8.1% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE, INCLUDING ITS REPORTED AND ADJUSTED EPS TARGET RANGE OF $0.95 TO $1.15 AND $1.50 TO $1.70, RESPECTIVELY; 18/04/2018 – Flowserve Corp. – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. $FLS (published 31-Jan)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 90.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc bought 2.08 million shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 4.38M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.74M, up from 2.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.22. About 24.92M shares traded or 0.91% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIAL PRESSURE THROUGH 2019; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Encana To Ba1; 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY CEO GREAGER FORMERLY OF ENCANA OIL & GAS; 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – Encana strengthens its condensate-focused growth plan in the Montney with innovative midstream agreement

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $4.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 6,185 shares to 249,016 shares, valued at $12.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 209,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12 million shares, and cut its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold FLS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 126.65 million shares or 4.27% less from 132.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Balyasny Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 12,013 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 7,715 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt owns 204,088 shares. Fmr Limited Liability invested in 6.81M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Principal Financial stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Amer International Gru Inc holds 49,582 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Korea reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 4,009 shares. Us State Bank De holds 0% or 14,497 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Logan Capital Mgmt has invested 0.09% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Bankshares Of The West has 0.03% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 5,666 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 5,851 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Enterprise Financial Services Corporation holds 66 shares.

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baozun Inc by 10,600 shares to 400 shares, valued at $17,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 14,979 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,490 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

