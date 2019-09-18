Clark Capital Management Group Has Upped By $301,093 Its Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Position; Laureate Education – Class A (LAUR) Sellers Decreased By 8.24% Their Shorts

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) stake by 6.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Clark Capital Management Group Inc acquired 23,161 shares as Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG)’s stock declined 11.81%. The Clark Capital Management Group Inc holds 398,517 shares with $5.24M value, up from 375,356 last quarter. Mgic Invt Corp Wis now has $4.54B valuation. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $12.83. About 2.95M shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 22/03/2018 – MGIC HIRES SEAN VALCAMP, VP, CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Book Value Per Share $8.70; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors (Uk) Buys New 1.2% Position in MGIC; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Invest: Borrower-Paid Mortgage Insurance Premium Rates on Most Popular Premium Plans Have Been Reduced by Average 11%; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C; 18/04/2018 – Mortgage Insurers Fall as MGIC’s Results Leave Investors Rattled; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD APPROXIMATELY $585.7 MLN OF NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAX PURPOSES; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Hires Leonard (Len) Murray, Account Manager, West Central Region; 08/05/2018 – MGIC APRIL ENDING PRIMARY DELIQUENT INVENTORY FELL 9.9% Y/Y

Laureate Education Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:LAUR) had a decrease of 8.24% in short interest. LAUR’s SI was 1.23M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 8.24% from 1.34 million shares previously. With 845,600 avg volume, 2 days are for Laureate Education Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:LAUR)’s short sellers to cover LAUR’s short positions. The SI to Laureate Education Inc – Class A’s float is 1.56%. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $17.11. About 1.86M shares traded or 57.43% up from the average. Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) has risen 14.38% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical LAUR News: 09/05/2018 – LAUREATE EDUCATION INC LAUR.O -SEES CAPEX SPENDING AT APPROXIMATELY 7% OF REVENUE IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – LAUREATE EDUCATION INC LAUR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $3.885 BLN TO $3.92 BLN; 25/04/2018 – LAUREATE EDUCATION INC – TRANSACTION VALUE IS USD 400 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Laureate Education, MDC Partners, Pzena Investment Management, Dermi; 30/05/2018 – Laureate Education Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 02/05/2018 – Laureate Education Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – LAUREATE EDUCATION, TO SELL UNIVERSITY OF ST. AUGUSTINE F; 23/05/2018 – S&P Affirms All Ratings, Including ‘B’ Corporate Credit Rating on Laureate Education; 20/03/2018 – Laureate Education Backs FY18 Rev $3.885B-$3.92B; 20/03/2018 – Laureate Education 4Q EPS 48c

Laureate Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through universities and higher education institutions. The company has market cap of $3.84 billion. It operates through four divisions: LatAm, Europe, AMEA, and GPS. It has a 4.04 P/E ratio. The LatAm segment consists of campus institutions that provide undergraduate and graduate degree programs; and offers online and hybrid courses and programs.

Among 3 analysts covering Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Laureate Education has $2500 highest and $2000 lowest target. $22.33’s average target is 30.51% above currents $17.11 stock price. Laureate Education had 3 analyst reports since August 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, August 28 with “Overweight”. As per Wednesday, August 28, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. On Friday, August 9 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”.

More notable recent Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 09/10/2019: LAUR,SHOP,SHOP.TO,WEN – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 09/10/2019: WEN, LAUR, CTRP, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Laureate Education Announces the Commencement of an Underwritten Public Offering by Selling Stockholder – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Laureate Education -6% after share offering – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Laureate Education to Present at the BMO 19th Annual Back to School Conference – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) stake by 356,166 shares to 806,325 valued at $29.11 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) stake by 497,762 shares and now owns 442,102 shares. Cvr Energy Inc (NYSE:CVI) was reduced too.

More notable recent MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MGIC Investment August insurance in force rises 6.2% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MGIC’s Q2 Is Excellent. The Stock Remains Cheap, Even To Liquidation Value – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MGIC Investment CFO to be next CEO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $61,450 activity. Arrigoni Daniel A. bought $61,450 worth of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) on Monday, August 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold MTG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 300.59 million shares or 1.27% less from 304.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Foothills Asset Management Limited invested in 21,538 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Prelude Capital Management Lc, New York-based fund reported 83,080 shares. Westport Asset Mgmt invested in 2.47% or 275,000 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 9,400 shares. Grp Inc One Trading Lp reported 27,519 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Financial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 42,527 shares. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Company owns 2.82 million shares. Hillsdale Mngmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 223,100 shares. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 291,579 shares. Bailard Inc has 0.04% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). 13,211 were accumulated by Us Natl Bank De. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 113 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 227,192 shares. Oaktree Cap LP owns 2.22 million shares.