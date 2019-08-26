Clark Capital Management Group Has Trimmed Jetblue Awys (JBLU) Stake; Last Week PG&E (PCG) Analysts

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased Jetblue Awys Corp (JBLU) stake by 15.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clark Capital Management Group Inc sold 209,566 shares as Jetblue Awys Corp (JBLU)’s stock rose 3.22%. The Clark Capital Management Group Inc holds 1.12 million shares with $18.39M value, down from 1.33M last quarter. Jetblue Awys Corp now has $5.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.17. About 995,679 shares traded. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has risen 7.37% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 11/04/2018 – JETBLUE MARCH TRAFFIC ROSE 7.3% :JBLU US; 11/05/2018 – JetBlue Announces Pilot Agreement Update; 24/04/2018 – JBLU: PILOT CONTRACT TALKS MADE PROGRESS IN APRIL SESSION; 17/04/2018 – JETBLUE FLIGHT ATTENDANTS VOTE TO JOIN TRANSPORT WORKERS UNION; 17/05/2018 – JBLU CEO HAYES SAYS NO PLANS TO PAY DIVIDEND AT THIS TIME; 10/05/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – TRAFFIC IN APRIL INCREASED 5.7 PERCENT FROM APRIL 2017, ON A CAPACITY INCREASE OF 5.3 PERCENT; 23/03/2018 – JetBlue Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – $LUV taking off. Other airlines too $UAL $DAL $ALK $JBLU; 22/05/2018 – JBLU DECLINES TO SAY IF WILL REPLACE CHECKETTS ON BOARD; 02/05/2018 – JETBLUE REVEALS FIRST RESTYLE OF A320 INTERIOR SINCE 2000

Among 5 analysts covering PG&E Corp (NYSE:PCG), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. PG&E Corp has $2300 highest and $400 lowest target. $16’s average target is 43.50% above currents $11.15 stock price. PG&E Corp had 15 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, March 1 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 15 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 4 with “Hold”. UBS maintained PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Sell” rating by Citigroup on Monday, August 19. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 20 by UBS. See PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) latest ratings:

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) stake by 8,396 shares to 149,281 valued at $20.39 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) stake by 325,674 shares and now owns 334,015 shares. Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. JetBlue Airways has $2600 highest and $18.5 lowest target. $23.25’s average target is 35.41% above currents $17.17 stock price. JetBlue Airways had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Imperial Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 16 by Buckingham Research. Buckingham Research maintained JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) rating on Thursday, April 11. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $19 target. The stock of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) earned “Buy” rating by Imperial Capital on Thursday, June 20. The stock has “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. As per Tuesday, June 11, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold JBLU shares while 95 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 266.36 million shares or 0.31% more from 265.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Inc Pa invested in 453,249 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc reported 26,815 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 2,993 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Savings Bank, New York-based fund reported 62,019 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Co stated it has 0% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 638,191 shares. Bessemer Gru reported 0% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Qs Ltd Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). 685 are owned by Brown Brothers Harriman &. Pitcairn owns 22,928 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.97% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Principal Financial Gp Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). 36,694 were accumulated by Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs. Shelton Capital accumulated 371 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Ls Invest Ltd stated it has 0.02% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Analysts await JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 48.84% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.43 per share. JBLU’s profit will be $189.61 million for 6.71 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by JetBlue Airways Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% EPS growth.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, transmits, delivers, and sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural clients primarily in northern and central California. The company has market cap of $5.90 billion. The companyÂ’s electricity distribution network consists of approximately 142,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 606 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,400 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s natural gas system consists of approximately 42,800 miles of distribution pipelines, approximately 6,700 miles of backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities.

The stock increased 0.97% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.15. About 643,012 shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In Lobo Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That There Wasn’t Adequate Clearance Between PG&E Power Lines and Trees; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:05 AM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E RESPONDS TO CALIFORNIA REPORT ON FIRES; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on; 11/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/11/2018 05:39 PM; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/12/2018 05:28 PM; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:52 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 IIC $74M TO $122M AFTER TAX COSTS; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Calls for Resolving Unsustainable Policies Related to Wildfire Liability

