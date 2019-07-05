Clark Capital Management Group Has Trimmed Its Stake in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by $480,528 as Stock Rose; United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Hyman Charles D Upped Position by $416,000 as Share Price Rose

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D bought 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 139,642 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.00M, up from 136,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $133. About 1.57 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Sees Spending About $75B With U.S. Suppliers Over Next Five Years; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UTC Set to Win EU Approval for $23 Billion Rockwell Collins Deal; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Loeb Sees $20 Billion to Be Gained in United Technologies Split; 20/04/2018 – United Technologies Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS PROVIDED CONSENT TO UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL UNDER ITS CONTRACTS; 26/03/2018 – Daniel Loeb’s Third Point eyeing stake in United Technologies; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.95 TO $7.15, EST. $7.07; 04/05/2018 – European Commission Approves UTC Takeover of Rockwell With Conditions

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc sold 3,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,559 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21M, down from 46,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $169.05. About 190,621 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 82.54% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.11% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT)

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. Another trade for 10,089 shares valued at $1.25M was sold by Amato Elizabeth B. Dumais Michael R had sold 9,620 shares worth $1.15M on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Founders Management Limited Liability stated it has 3.22% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Brown Advisory owns 1.06 million shares. Miracle Mile Llc stated it has 0.04% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Paragon Capital Mgmt Limited holds 1,888 shares. Lynch & Associates In reported 26,843 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated holds 387,700 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. 3,791 are owned by Tuttle Tactical Mgmt. Jane Street Grp Ltd Company accumulated 67,411 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mirae Asset Investments accumulated 25,673 shares. Wespac Advsrs Llc invested 1.82% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Endurance Wealth Mngmt reported 15,329 shares stake. Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.13% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 7,609 shares. Edgar Lomax Company Va invested in 353,837 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White invested 1.9% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95B and $4.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Indexiq Etf Tr (MNA) by 46,570 shares to 143,538 shares, valued at $4.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 23,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 361,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IGV).

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 29.37% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.26 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $84.03 million for 25.93 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 111.69% EPS growth.