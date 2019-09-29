Clark Capital Management Group Has Trimmed Its Position in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) as Stock Declined; Huntington Ingalls (HII) Shareholder Peloton Wealth Strategists Lifted Its Position

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls (HII) by 48.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought 1,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 5,925 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33 million, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $213.39. About 208,200 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q EPS $3.48; 13/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President And Chief Counsel of Newport News Shipbuilding Divis; 10/05/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS – COLLABORATION WITH HUNTINGTON INGALLS’ NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING UNIT TO QUALIFY METAL ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING TECH TO BUILD NAVAL WARSHIPS; 03/05/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS 1Q EPS $3.48, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST. $4.07; 30/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President of Contracts and Pricing at Newport News Shipbuilding; 03/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS – CO AND KBR AWARDED CONTRACT TO ESTABLISH AND MANAGE AUSTRALIA’S NAVAL SHIPBUILDING COLLEGE; 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP – AWARD WAS RECEIVED FROM HUNTINGTON INGALLS, NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING TO SUPPORT PLANNED SHIP CONSTRUCTION; 12/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Plan To Reactivate East Bank Facilities At Ingalls Shipbuilding; 25/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President of Contracts and Pricing at Ingalls Shipbuilding; 07/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE– Huntington Ingalls Industries Begins Fabrication of Destroyer Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 33.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc sold 198,371 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 391,228 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.99M, down from 589,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $44.36. About 1.12 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold HII shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 35.26 million shares or 1.91% more from 34.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Trust Corp invested in 0.03% or 500,747 shares. Agf Invests has 93,992 shares. Hm Payson owns 189 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 0.05% or 9,381 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Llc holds 11,025 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp owns 1,186 shares. Boston Ltd has invested 0.05% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Northcoast Asset has invested 1.45% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Legal & General Public Limited Com reported 0.04% stake. Highvista Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.15% invested in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) for 1,300 shares. Bb&T Securities has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). 8,942 are held by Fifth Third Natl Bank. Winfield stated it has 1,475 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Psagot Investment House Ltd holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) for 25,633 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 163,183 shares.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $4.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 33,981 shares to 79,258 shares, valued at $6.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 441,797 shares in the quarter, for a total of 888,778 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.89M for 10.17 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.