Clark Capital Management Group Has Raised Texas Instrs (TXN) Holding; Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Has Boosted Position in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) as Share Price Rose

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America increased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) by 39.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America bought 32,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% . The institutional investor held 115,086 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.01 million, up from 82,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Camden Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $110.84. About 421,980 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.62 TO $4.82, EST. $4.75; 08/03/2018 – PACIFIC EDGE GETS APPROVAL FOR NEW CPT CODES FROM AMA; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA AB DIGN.ST – HAS BEGUN PROCESS OF OBTAINING A CURRENT PROCEDURAL TERMINOLOGY (CPT®) CODE FOR FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING SYSTEMS; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.15, EST. $1.14; 06/03/2018 CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 323.9 MLN YUAN IN FEB; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA INITIATES ACTION WITH AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION TO ADD CPT® CODES FOR INSURANCE COVERAGE OF FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING MEDICAL DEVICES; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.15; 22/04/2018 – DJ Camden Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPT); 09/04/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY 000536.SZ SAYS MARCH CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 337.8 MLN YUAN

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc bought 6,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 182,058 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.89M, up from 175,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $127.14. About 5.26M shares traded or 15.08% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Resources Incorporated has invested 0.86% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Cibc Mkts Inc holds 0.1% or 197,051 shares in its portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 1% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, Orleans Capital Mgmt Corporation La has 2.01% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 23,311 shares. Highland Ltd has 2,729 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 4,645 were reported by Benin Management Corporation. Counselors stated it has 0.03% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Argent Communications holds 0.07% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 6,349 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 34,411 shares. The California-based Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.59% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 228,662 shares. Cutler Invest Counsel Limited Company has invested 2.32% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Hodges Cap Mngmt holds 0.26% or 20,825 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland), a Switzerland-based fund reported 6,528 shares. Rampart Invest Management Limited Liability invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95B and $4.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 50,069 shares to 78,098 shares, valued at $18.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 34,091 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,457 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America, which manages about $846.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) by 37,495 shares to 23,835 shares, valued at $929,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 83,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,522 shares, and cut its stake in Ltc Pptys Inc (NYSE:LTC).