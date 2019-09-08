Clark Capital Management Group Has Raised Position in Netapp (NTAP); Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Lowered Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position by $721,171

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc bought 17,362 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 249,455 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.30M, up from 232,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $51.98. About 2.71 million shares traded or 3.66% up from the average. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 REV UP MID SINGLE DIGITS; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Net $271M; 28/03/2018 – NetApp Hosts Financial Analyst Day on April 5, 2018; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 REVENUE GROWTH MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 16/04/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds NetApp, Exits Comcast; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Hosts Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results Webcast; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP MAKES COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION; 05/04/2018 – NetApp OKs $4 Billion Share Buyback Program, Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q EPS 99c

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 14.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 13,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 77,630 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19 million, down from 91,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 17.94 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor – There’s talk swirling the optical transport sector that Cisco is; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,251 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss Bank & Trust has 842,638 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Company stated it has 0% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Greenleaf Tru reported 0% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Capital Sarl holds 0.03% or 3,400 shares. Primecap Management Company Ca owns 33.92M shares for 1.73% of their portfolio. Cap Fund accumulated 58,607 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Co invested 0.07% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Los Angeles Management & Equity Research Inc holds 185,671 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers invested in 0% or 16 shares. Eaton Vance has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Bokf Na reported 19,308 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors invested in 0.04% or 5,742 shares. Barclays Plc holds 0.02% or 453,215 shares in its portfolio. Decatur Mgmt Incorporated owns 70,877 shares.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95B and $4.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 45,573 shares to 58,284 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 2,544 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,925 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Inv Management holds 0.36% or 163,835 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw And owns 0.02% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 334,512 shares. Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 929,234 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab reported 3.48 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Com Limited accumulated 0.35% or 394,290 shares. First Manhattan reported 449,806 shares. Barclays Public Ltd has 0.35% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.68% or 19.31 million shares. Telos Mgmt Inc invested in 2.86% or 169,740 shares. Westover Capital Advsr Ltd Com accumulated 1.93% or 68,727 shares. Rench Wealth Mngmt has 3.74% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 105,835 shares. Troy Asset has 149,000 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv stated it has 170 shares. West Family Invests reported 1.62% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Washington Tru Comml Bank reported 233,585 shares or 2.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.06B for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.