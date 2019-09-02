Clark Capital Management Group Has Raised Its Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by $27.83 Million as Valuation Rose; As America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) Share Value Declined, Causeway Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $14.38 Million

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) by 82.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 1.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% . The institutional investor held 224,327 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, down from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in America Movil Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $14.62. About 4.16 million shares traded or 74.62% up from the average. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.52% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 18/04/2018 – Mexico’s top court sides with America Movil, says Telmex can charge rivals; 24/04/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL SAYS 1Q NET PROFIT 18.087 BLN PESOS; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q REV. MXN253.42B, EST. MXN253.36B; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL ON TRACK TO ACCOMPLISH $8B BUDGET FOR CAPEX: HAJJ; 17/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVES DIVIDEND OF MXN0.32/SHARE; 20/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVED DIVIDEND OF MXN0.32/SHARE; 14/03/2018 – America Movil to roll out 4.5G in 76 cities by end-2018; 17/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVES SHARE BUYBACK FUND OF MXN3B; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Ebitda Down 0.8% on Year to MXN71.2 Billion; 20/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVED SHARE BUYBACK FUND OF MXN3B

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 620.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc bought 195,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The institutional investor held 227,533 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.53M, up from 31,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.15. About 424,501 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 01/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS SNDA FOR XYREM® (SODIUM OXYBATE) T; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.75-Adj EPS $13.25; 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Breadth of Research in Narcolepsy and Excessive Sleepiness in Obstructive Sleep Apnea at SLEEP 2018 Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $1.88B-$1.93B; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.75 TO $13.25, EST. $12.82; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem (sodium Oxybate); 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 To Jazz Pharma’s Senior Secured Credit Facilities; 06/03/2018 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Two Investor Conferences in March; 09/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : BMO RAISES TO $201 FROM $199; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O SAYS IT REACHES DEAL TO SETTLE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE FOR $57 MILLION

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING) by 109,253 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $12.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS) by 320,954 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.82M shares, and has risen its stake in Micro Focus International Pl.

Analysts await AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 13.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.3 per share. AMX’s profit will be $1.08B for 10.75 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold JAZZ shares while 91 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 48.59 million shares or 5.18% less from 51.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dsam Prtn (London) Limited invested in 0.05% or 2,583 shares. Citigroup has invested 0.01% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Us Bancshares De has invested 0.01% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Mariner Ltd Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Prelude Limited Liability Com has 59 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fulton Comml Bank Na stated it has 2,134 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 23,000 are held by Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Blackrock reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Brave Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 1,660 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability reported 6,640 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.05% or 21,498 shares. Pinebridge LP holds 98,388 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Advisory Services Network Ltd Co, Georgia-based fund reported 134 shares.