Clark Capital Management Group Has Raised Conocophillips (COP) Stake by $21.95 Million; Netflix (NFLX) Shareholder Atika Capital Management Has Upped Its Position by $4.27 Million as Stock Price Declined

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 7190.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc bought 332,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 337,134 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.50M, up from 4,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $51.78. About 6.83M shares traded or 10.69% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: On Track for full-Yr Shr Repurchases of $2 B; 15/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize oil cargoes near Citgo’s Aruba terminal; 07/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips has moved to take Caribbean assets of Venezuela’s state-run PDVSA; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. shale and OPEC share steak in uneasy truce at Houston dinner; 20/03/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX – APPROVALS MILESTONE CONFIRMS BAROSSA AS THE LEADING CANDIDATE TO SUPPLY BACKFILL GAS TO DARWIN LNG; 02/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HAD $250M IN 1Q DEALS TO SELL NON-CORE ASSETS; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – ON TRACK FOR FULL-YEAR SHARE REPURCHASES OF $2 BLN; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s: Positive Outlook Reflects ConocoPhillips’ Significant Progress Toward Debt Reduction; 11/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS WILL CUT 450 JOBS IN UNITED KINGDOM OVER NEXT TWO YEARS; 23/05/2018 – Lee Saks: COURT IN ARUBA LIFTS CONOCOPHILLIPS SEIZURES AFFECTING TWO CITGO PETROLEUM CRUDE, FUEL CARGOES – SOURCE: RTRS. #OOTT

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 32,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.41M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.22% or $13.17 during the last trading session, reaching $299.11. About 7.36 million shares traded or 7.87% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CONTENT AND MARKETING SPEND TO BE WEIGHTED TOWARDS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018; 21/03/2018 – Narcos producer shows ‘mechanism’ of Brazil corruption in new series; 13/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Takes International SVOD Rights to Mateo Gil’s `Thermodynamics’; 25/04/2018 – Netflix-Loving Tykes Tune out Nickelodeon in Kid TV’s Worst Year; 11/04/2018 – Netflix Will Not Compete At Cannes Film Festival After Rule Change — MarketWatch; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix looking to acquire billboard company; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX 1Q STREAMING CONTENT OBLIGATIONS $17.9B; 08/03/2018 – Netflix posted $11.7 billion in revenue for 2017 and has not previously issued full-year revenue guidance for 2018; 22/05/2018 – Netflix And Music?; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Netflix Upgrades Due to Expectations for Continuing Strong Momentum of Global Subscriber and Rev Growth Intermediate-term

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $4.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 2,544 shares to 19,925 shares, valued at $3.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 139,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,855 shares, and cut its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Pa holds 0.22% or 5,304 shares. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.26% or 30,175 shares. Acropolis Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% stake. Lincoln reported 0.03% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Notis reported 0.12% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Brinker Cap holds 0.19% or 76,684 shares in its portfolio. Hyman Charles D holds 1.19% or 173,867 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 51,142 shares. Secor Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 64,433 shares. Horan Cap Advsr Limited Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 970 shares. Edgemoor Investment Advsrs has invested 0.03% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Homrich Berg owns 0.02% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 5,393 shares. Yhb Investment Advsrs Inc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Rothschild & Asset Us holds 748,472 shares. Provident Inv holds 0.07% or 6,681 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 2.29% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 26,834 shares. Sns Financial Group Inc Ltd Company accumulated 0.21% or 2,626 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs, Japan-based fund reported 620 shares. 10,318 were accumulated by Crossvault Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. 1,321 are owned by Boys Arnold &. Main Street Rech Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). First Hawaiian Bank & Trust reported 7,233 shares stake. Assetmark Incorporated has invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Co has 0.68% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Mackenzie invested in 0.02% or 18,948 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Company holds 211 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 10,911 were reported by National Bank & Trust. Accredited Investors holds 0.06% or 769 shares. Northeast Inv Mngmt reported 0.09% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Accuvest Global Advisors reported 2,918 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 17,000 shares to 21,000 shares, valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,000 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).