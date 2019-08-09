Clark Capital Management Group Has Raised By $32.15 Million Its Progressive Ohio (PGR) Position; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR)

Among 2 analysts covering Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Juniper Networks had 8 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Piper Jaffray. See Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) latest ratings:

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) stake by 171.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clark Capital Management Group Inc acquired 446,526 shares as Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR)’s stock rose 5.29%. The Clark Capital Management Group Inc holds 707,178 shares with $50.98M value, up from 260,652 last quarter. Progressive Corp Ohio now has $47.06B valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $80.21. About 1.31M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 32 investors sold Juniper Networks, Inc. shares while 112 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 310.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 307.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt holds 1.07 million shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. 23,621 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd. Insight 2811 reported 30,400 shares. Fairpointe Capital Limited Liability Company owns 2.91% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 3.30M shares. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 3,105 shares. Trexquant Limited Partnership has 0.13% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 71,748 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 338,102 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 20 shares. Uss Investment reported 0.25% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.01% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Amp Cap Investors Ltd holds 370,652 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) or 19,147 shares. Charles Schwab Management Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 2.87M shares. Moreover, Artemis Llp has 1.01% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 3.28 million shares. Dnb Asset Management As, Norway-based fund reported 83,078 shares.

Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops, and sells network services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.76 billion. The firm offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers. It has a 18.1 P/E ratio. It also provides switching products, including EX series Ethernet switches to address the access, aggregation, and core layer switching requirements of micro branch, branch office, and campus and data center environments; QFX series of core, spine, and top-of-rack data center switches; and OCX1100, an open networking switch.

The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $25.45. About 856,846 shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mngmt holds 0.12% or 163,556 shares. Bartlett & Co Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Zacks Invest Mgmt owns 81,427 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. First Interstate Natl Bank accumulated 0.02% or 1,465 shares. Fayez Sarofim & holds 0% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 4,963 shares. Camarda Financial Advsr Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 10 shares. Victory reported 652,931 shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 125 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Ls Advsrs Lc has 0.07% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 35,995 shares. M&T Bank & Trust Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Lsv Asset reported 211,600 shares. Ironwood Fincl Llc holds 165 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.14% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Among 8 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Progressive has $9600 highest and $59 lowest target. $83.75’s average target is 4.41% above currents $80.21 stock price. Progressive had 16 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 1 by Barclays Capital. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, February 14. The rating was initiated by Janney Capital on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, May 17. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 1 report. On Thursday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of PGR in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. Credit Suisse maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) rating on Thursday, March 7. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $80 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Wells Fargo. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold”.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $39,326 activity. On Monday, February 11 Snyder Barbara R bought $19,663 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 292 shares.

