Clark Capital Management Group Has Raised By $1.20 Million Its Netapp (NTAP) Stake; CONVATEC GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNIT (CNVVF) Shorts Increased By 15.67%

CONVATEC GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNIT (OTCMKTS:CNVVF) had an increase of 15.67% in short interest. CNVVF’s SI was 561,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 15.67% from 485,100 shares previously. It closed at $2.15 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased Netapp Inc (NTAP) stake by 7.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clark Capital Management Group Inc acquired 17,362 shares as Netapp Inc (NTAP)’s stock declined 18.51%. The Clark Capital Management Group Inc holds 249,455 shares with $17.30 million value, up from 232,093 last quarter. Netapp Inc now has $10.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 2.05 million shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 12/04/2018 – NETAPP INC NTAP.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $70; 29/03/2018 – NetApp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDPR Deadline; 21/05/2018 – NetApp Inc expected to post earnings of $1.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 REVENUE GROWTH MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 28/03/2018 – NetApp Hosts Financial Analyst Day on April 5, 2018; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q Adj EPS 76c-Adj EPS 82c; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP MAKES COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE: GOOGLE CLOUD & NETAPP COLLABORATE

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.36 billion. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes. It has a 26.88 P/E ratio. The firm also provides a portfolio of wound dressings that include antimicrobial and foam dressings to manage chronic wounds associated with ageing.

Another recent and important Convatec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Convatec Group Plc 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. NetApp has $89 highest and $4100 lowest target. $58.29’s average target is 22.95% above currents $47.41 stock price. NetApp had 20 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 2. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 15. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, August 2 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, August 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icon Advisers reported 16,100 shares. Ftb Advsr accumulated 0% or 229 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 122,134 shares. Vanguard Incorporated reported 29.45 million shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt owns 64,214 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Smith Asset Group Lp invested in 2.42% or 1.08 million shares. Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Moreover, Captrust Fincl Advsrs has 0% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust owns 38,815 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus invested in 29,375 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 41,764 were accumulated by Gateway Inv Advisers Lc. Fdx Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 5,282 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 13,541 shares. Sun Life reported 421 shares. 240,465 were reported by Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased Cigna Corp New stake by 59,467 shares to 118,962 valued at $19.13M in 2019Q1. It also reduced United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) stake by 91,736 shares and now owns 132,026 shares. American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) was reduced too.