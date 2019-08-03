Clark Capital Management Group Has Lowered Timken Co (TKR) Position as Stock Declined; Optimum Investment Advisors Holding in Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) Has Cut by $540,000 as Market Value Declined

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Timken Co (TKR) by 43.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc sold 45,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.74% . The institutional investor held 58,284 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, down from 103,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Timken Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $43.45. About 952,573 shares traded or 39.14% up from the average. The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has declined 0.63% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TKR News: 08/05/2018 – TIMKEN CO – 4 PERCENT INCREASE TO COMPANY’S QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND, RAISING IT TO 28 CENTS PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Timken Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – TIMKEN REPORTS STRONG 1Q 2018 RESULTS; RAISES YEAR OUTLOOK; 21/05/2018 – TIMKEN INDIA LTD TIMK.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 1 RUPEE PER SHARE; 16/04/2018 – 2018 Mechanical Seals Procurement Global Market Report – Key Players are Flowserve, Trelleborg, Sulzer, Timken, and John Crane – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Timken 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 24/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 20/04/2018 – DJ Timken Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TKR); 19/03/2018 – Timken Raises FY View To EPS $3.35-EPS $3.45; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN CO – IMPROVED 2018 OUTLOOK DRIVEN BY HIGHER DEMAND ACROSS INDUSTRIAL, OFF-HIGHWAY AND HEAVY TRUCK SECTORS

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) by 93.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% . The institutional investor held 5,945 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36,000, down from 95,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Blackrock Capital Investment for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $386.86M market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.62. About 413,095 shares traded or 41.32% up from the average. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) has risen 0.17% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BKCC News: 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment Corp. : Chairman James Keenan Appointed CEO; 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTL; 02/05/2018 – BKCC 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 16C, EST. 19C (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment: Zugay Has Decided to Depart From BCIC for Personal Reasons; 15/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT – ON MARCH 15, ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 07/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT 4Q ADJ. BASIC EPS 5C; 07/03/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment: Net Asset Value $7.83/Sahre at Dec. 31; 15/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT – AMENDMENT TO PERMANENTLY REDUCE MULTICURRENCY COMMITMENTS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $400 MLN – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms BlackRock Capital Investment Corp. at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Stable

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81 million and $304.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,238 shares to 1,275 shares, valued at $366,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etf Managers Tr by 9,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,733 shares, and has risen its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold TKR shares while 102 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 56.76 million shares or 2.17% less from 58.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Investment Council reported 104,446 shares stake. Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 10,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 0.02% or 13,602 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.08% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) or 46,404 shares. Beddow holds 2.98% of its portfolio in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) for 124,549 shares. Clark Mgmt Group Incorporated Incorporated invested in 58,284 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 0.01% or 6,352 shares. Gradient Investments Llc, Minnesota-based fund reported 1,070 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp owns 0.02% invested in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) for 168,492 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Burney Company stated it has 24,056 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Art Advsr Lc has invested 0.17% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 509,585 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 106,509 shares. 6,578 were accumulated by Creative Planning.