Clark Capital Management Group Has Lowered Stake in Ingersoll (IR) as Share Value Rose; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Luxor Capital Group LP Lifted Stake by $46.39 Million as Share Value Declined

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 210.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp bought 26,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 38,463 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.49M, up from 12,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – The change is largely driven by the growth in Amazon’s high-margin businesses, including AWS, advertising and Prime subscriptions; 03/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former Google chief business officer Omid Kordestani were some of the first to offer their support; 19/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos took a robot dog for a walk at an annual robotics conference; 15/03/2018 – Matthew Boyle: Exclusive: A Walmart whistle-blower claims the retailer cheated to catch up to Amazon; 23/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Governor Larry Hogan Joins Local Official to Celebrate Opening of Amazon Fulfillment Center in Cecil County; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 29/03/2018 – New Relic Delivers Confidence and Speed to Enterprises Adopting Amazon Web Services; 21/04/2018 – While some Amazon employees receive daily catered lunches and happy hour Fridays, these pups get access to some nifty perks as well. via @CNBCMakeIt; 17/05/2018 – One quote from Jeff Bezos prepared Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman to rise through the ranks of the financial services industry. via @CNBCMakeIt; 13/04/2018 – Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos say this is the most effective way to make tough decisions

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 40.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc sold 139,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 203,855 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.01M, down from 342,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $121.6. About 920,049 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Net $120.4M; 12/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC SAYS NEW REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT HAS A TERM OF FIVE YEARS – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Cont Ops EPS 51c; 11/05/2018 – lngersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 30/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Employees Worldwide Put Sustainability in Action with Earth Day Network’s Canopy Project; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY BOOKINGS GROWTH UP 14 PERCENT; ORGANIC BOOKINGS UP 9 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Sees Exceeding High End of Ranges for 2018 Revenue, EPS; 29/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 9 Weeks

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73 billion and $2.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.02 million shares to 3.25M shares, valued at $78.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 11,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,845 shares, and cut its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG).

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 EPS, up 9.71% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.75 per share. IR’s profit will be $462.60M for 15.83 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual EPS reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.13% negative EPS growth.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95B and $4.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 366,828 shares to 371,423 shares, valued at $35.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 572,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 589,599 shares, and has risen its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C.

