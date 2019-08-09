Clark Capital Management Group Has Lowered Its Viacom New (VIAB) Holding by $20.52 Million; As Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Peavine Capital Management Lowered Holding by $5.11 Million

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 67.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc sold 732,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 349,156 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.80 million, down from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.79B market cap company. The stock increased 3.74% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $30.78. About 5.58 million shares traded or 49.90% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 04/04/2018 – Shari Redstone Is Said to Push for Viacom’s Bakish in a CBS Deal; 17/05/2018 – CBS and Viacom have not been able to come to terms with some aspects of the deal; 14/05/2018 – National Amusements Has Been Pressing for a Merger of CBS and Viacom; 17/05/2018 – CBS SAYS DIVIDEND, IF ISSUED, WOULD DILUTE NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS’ VOTING INTEREST TO ABOUT 20 PERCENT -STATEMENT; 14/05/2018 – National Amusements Says It Had No Intention of Forcing a Merger Not Supported by Both CBS and Viacom; 04/04/2018 – Shari Redstone Said to Push for Viacom’s Bakish (Video); 25/04/2018 – Viacom: Paramount Pictures Returned to Profitability in the Qtr; 17/04/2018 – BET Networks Powers Black Influence with a Slate of New Original Scripted Series, Culture-Defining Specials and All-Star Talent; 03/04/2018 – CBS submits below market value bid for Viacom; 17/05/2018 – CBS votes to end Redstone control but must take battle to court

Peavine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 90.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peavine Capital Management Llc sold 124,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The institutional investor held 13,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 137,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peavine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $45.32. About 628,426 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 138,781 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hennessy Advisors holds 0.01% or 7,500 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust, a Ohio-based fund reported 711 shares. At Comml Bank owns 9,597 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 88,730 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Mariner Limited invested 0.04% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Renaissance Grp Incorporated Limited Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 9,387 shares. Palisade Cap Management Limited Com Nj has invested 0.76% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 0% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). 1.07 million are held by Geode Capital. Rafferty Asset reported 0.02% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Neuberger Berman Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 5,594 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 2.04 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Endeavour Capital Advisors holds 5.66% or 786,382 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.05 per share. WAL’s profit will be $124.40 million for 9.44 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Western Alliance Bancorporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $113,125 activity.

More notable recent Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 22, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About ONE Gas Inc (OGS) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Inside Walmart’s Year-Long Project To Be A Shipper Of Choice – Benzinga” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Western Alliance Sees Huge Deposit Growth – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Peavine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $210.00M and $234.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 25,950 shares to 749,878 shares, valued at $79.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.