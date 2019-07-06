Clark Capital Management Group Has Lowered Its Manulife Finl (MFC) Position as Market Value Rose; Buckingham Asset Management Has Lowered Holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) by $678,800 as Market Valuation Rose

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 43.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc sold 733,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 962,276 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.27M, down from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.58. About 904,665 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 9.71% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 10/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Manulife Financial Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures Offering; 29/05/2018 – Manulife US REIT: Preferential Offering of 227 Million New Units Will Open at 9 A.M; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS-TERMINATION PROCEEDS’ PAYMENT TO BE MADE ON OR ABOUT JULY 6 TO HOLDERS OF FUND UNITS THROUGH CDS CLEARING & DEPOSITORY SERVICES; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – DBS TRUSTEE LTD HAS ESTABLISHED A US$1 BLN MULTICURRENCY DEBT ISSUANCE PROGRAMME; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 25/03/2018 – China is an under-insured market that is opening up, presenting huge opportunities for foreign players, said Manulife President and CEO Roy Gori; 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE CFO PHIL WITHERINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 09/05/2018 – Manulife completes Subordinated Green Bond offering; 02/05/2018 – Manulife 1Q Net C$1.37B; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 47.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 16,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,012 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $779,000, down from 35,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $39.93. About 3.11M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 24/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES -9.5 PCT ON YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 13/03/2018 – Luxtera Achieves Record Breaking Optical Performance with New TSV-Enabled Silicon Photonics Platform at TSMC; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS APRIL SALES T$81.87 BLN (MAR T$103.7 BLN, APR 2017 T$56.9 BLN); 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 27/03/2018 – Renesas to outsource vehicle microcontroller production to TSMC, sources say; 08/03/2018 – Scott Howard: Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC- Nikkei Asian Review

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSM’s profit will be $2.15 billion for 24.35 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11 billion and $793.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 52,464 shares to 72,262 shares, valued at $8.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 97,613 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,613 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.54 per share. MFC’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 8.60 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Manulife Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $4.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 122,352 shares to 125,666 shares, valued at $20.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 195,951 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,533 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

