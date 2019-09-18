Clark Capital Management Group Has Lowered Its Conocophillips (COP) Holding; Pioneer Investment Management Lifted Its Us Bancorp Del (USB) Position

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased Conocophillips (COP) stake by 15.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Clark Capital Management Group Inc sold 51,551 shares as Conocophillips (COP)’s stock declined 5.73%. The Clark Capital Management Group Inc holds 285,583 shares with $17.42 million value, down from 337,134 last quarter. Conocophillips now has $67.96B valuation. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $61.22. About 13.06M shares traded or 102.05% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 11/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS WILL CUT 450 JOBS IN UNITED KINGDOM OVER NEXT TWO YEARS; 02/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HAD $250M IN 1Q DEALS TO SELL NON-CORE ASSETS; 10/05/2018 – Venezuela rejects Conoco seizures, suggests PDVSA ready to pay award; 26/04/2018 – Conoco sues to enforce $2 bln award that Venezuela scorns; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 23/05/2018 – Lee Saks: COURT IN ARUBA LIFTS CONOCOPHILLIPS SEIZURES AFFECTING TWO CITGO PETROLEUM CRUDE, FUEL CARGOES – SOURCE: RTRS. #OOTT; 06/03/2018 – Woodside, partners dismayed Australia, East Timor have no plan for Greater Sunrise; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA HAS TRANSFERRED OWNERSHIP OF OIL INVENTORIES AT ISLA REFINERY TO AVOID POTENTIAL SEIZURES; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS PDVSA IS “COMMITTED TO HONORING THE DECISIONS STEMMING FROM THE ARBITRATION AWARD” WITH CONOCO; 16/03/2018 – EIN ConocoPhillips: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 bln Narrows Lake project

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased Us Bancorp Del (USB) stake by 4.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pioneer Investment Management Inc acquired 50,873 shares as Us Bancorp Del (USB)’s stock rose 7.61%. The Pioneer Investment Management Inc holds 1.23 million shares with $64.23M value, up from 1.17M last quarter. Us Bancorp Del now has $88.09B valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.9. About 5.36M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: US Bank NA $Bmark 3Y Fxd/FRN, US Bancorp $Bmark 10Y; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19.3%; 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB); 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant; 05/03/2018 Moody’s has placed on review for downgrade the ratings on 72 tranches in 36 structured note transactions; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1); 14/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Ready to Play in the Big Leagues — Barron’s; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based First has invested 0.07% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Prudential holds 0.27% or 2.82 million shares. 32,860 were reported by Kames Capital Public Limited Co. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 191,612 shares in its portfolio. Blb&B Advisors Limited Company owns 0.07% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 10,651 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0.2% or 12.12 million shares. Efg Asset (Americas) reported 0.5% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Chicago Equity Prns Lc reported 0.43% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Lc holds 65,533 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Proffitt & Goodson invested in 0% or 34 shares. Moreover, Argent Co has 0.29% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 0.01% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 740 shares. Investec Asset Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 475,693 shares. Jacobs & Ca holds 13,047 shares. Capital Advsrs Ok holds 0.07% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 23,042 shares.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased Ishares Tr (USMV) stake by 72,298 shares to 1.11 million valued at $68.44 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) stake by 124,613 shares and now owns 334,737 shares. E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Conocophillips (NYSE:COP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Conocophillips has $8400 highest and $77 lowest target. $79.40’s average target is 29.70% above currents $61.22 stock price. Conocophillips had 13 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) rating on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $8400 target. The rating was maintained by Societe Generale with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. Morgan Stanley maintained ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, July 9. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Wednesday, June 26.

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ConocoPhillips: In Case The Abqaiq Rally Reverses – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why ConocoPhillips, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, and SemGroup Jumped Today – Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ConocoPhillips upgraded at UBS as good bet to ride out oil price volatility – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “World Bank tribunal lowers ConocoPhillips award – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What the Attack on Saudi Arabia’s Oil Infrastructure Means for the Oil Market – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on October, 29 before the open. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 26.47% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.36 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.11B for 15.31 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. U.S. Bancorp has $62 highest and $52.5000 lowest target. $57.80’s average target is 3.40% above currents $55.9 stock price. U.S. Bancorp had 9 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 18. As per Thursday, July 18, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. JP Morgan upgraded U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) rating on Wednesday, July 31. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $5700 target. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, July 9. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research given on Thursday, August 1.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR) stake by 267,864 shares to 387,710 valued at $9.56M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) stake by 14,939 shares and now owns 1.35 million shares. Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Corp has 0.14% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 37,300 shares. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0.25% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). South Dakota Investment Council, South Dakota-based fund reported 910,765 shares. The Massachusetts-based Cohen Lawrence B has invested 2.67% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Moreover, Checchi Advisers Limited has 0.11% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 17,048 shares. Cypress Mgmt Limited (Wy) has invested 0.19% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation accumulated 97,951 shares or 0.22% of the stock. State Farm Mutual Automobile accumulated 9.18 million shares. 229,796 are owned by Mufg Americas. Annex Advisory Serv Ltd Llc accumulated 7,302 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Com reported 43,145 shares. 5,600 were reported by Fruth Invest Mngmt. Ima Wealth has invested 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Cutter & Brokerage Incorporated holds 6,478 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited, Ohio-based fund reported 1,365 shares.

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. Bancorp declares $0.42 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “U.S. Bank buys software company – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on September 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “U.S. Bancorp Provides Schedule for 2020 Earnings Conference Calls – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U.S. bank acquires Talech for an undisclosed sum – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.