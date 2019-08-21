Clark Capital Management Group Has Lowered By $650,160 Its Udr (UDR) Holding; Flotek Industries (FTK) Sellers Increased By 14.33% Their Shorts

Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) had an increase of 14.33% in short interest. FTK’s SI was 6.68M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 14.33% from 5.85M shares previously. With 432,600 avg volume, 15 days are for Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK)’s short sellers to cover FTK’s short positions. The SI to Flotek Industries Inc’s float is 12.39%. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.036 during the last trading session, reaching $2.096. About 10,341 shares traded. Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) has declined 0.32% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.32% the S&P500. Some Historical FTK News: 21/03/2018 – Flotek Industries: John S. Reiland to Resign From Board on April 27; 09/05/2018 – Flotek 1Q Rev $60.5M; 21/03/2018 – Flotek Industries: Board to Be 6 Directors After Departures; 23/04/2018 – Flotek Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 22/03/2018 – Flotek Industries Names Matthew Marietta EVP of Finance & Corporate Development; 22/03/2018 – Flotek Announces Leadership Changes; 02/04/2018 – Flotek Industries Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 09/05/2018 – FLOTEK INDUSTRIES 1Q REV. $60.5M; 21/03/2018 – FLOTEK INDUSTRIES-BOARD DETERMINED THAT IT WILL REDUCE TOTAL NUMBER OF DIRECTORS ON BOARD TO SIX FOLLOWING CARLA S. HARDY JOHN S. REILAND DEPARTURES; 23/04/2018 – Flotek Industries Provides First Quarter And Operational Update And Reporting Schedule

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased Udr Inc (UDR) stake by 3.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clark Capital Management Group Inc analyzed 14,448 shares as Udr Inc (UDR)'s stock rose 3.51%. The Clark Capital Management Group Inc holds 429,249 shares with $19.51 million value, down from 443,697 last quarter. Udr Inc now has $13.93B valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $47.56. About 76,106 shares traded. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 24.32% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold UDR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 269.60 million shares or 2.06% more from 264.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 4,539 shares. Alps Advisors has invested 0% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Stevens Capital Ltd Partnership has 87,836 shares. Piedmont Investment Inc invested 0.01% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Renaissance Gru Ltd Com accumulated 4,797 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd reported 0.28% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). M&R Management Inc has 0.01% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Cleararc Capital Inc reported 6,705 shares. Assetmark has invested 0% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Raymond James Fincl Ser owns 4,645 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 14,600 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding holds 0.05% or 127,746 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Mngmt has 166,453 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Lord Abbett Ltd holds 0.3% or 2.00 million shares.

Among 5 analysts covering UDR (NYSE:UDR), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. UDR has $5200 highest and $39 lowest target. $46.40’s average target is -2.44% below currents $47.56 stock price. UDR had 7 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, August 13. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell” on Monday, March 11. The stock of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 25 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Tuesday, August 13.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) stake by 6,349 shares to 20,616 valued at $1.65M in 2019Q1. It also upped Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) stake by 25,414 shares and now owns 343,877 shares. Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) was raised too.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1,004 activity. KLINGBEIL JAMES D also bought $1,004 worth of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) on Wednesday, June 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold Flotek Industries, Inc. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 30.93 million shares or 3.28% less from 31.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Council has 0.01% invested in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) for 114,081 shares. The New York-based has invested 0% in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK). Wells Fargo & Communications Mn accumulated 158,228 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0% stake. Live Your Vision Lc invested in 385 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 55,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wilen Mgmt Corp invested 1.14% in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK). Invesco Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK). Peconic Prtnrs Limited Company has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK). Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Inc has invested 0.01% in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK). United Capital Advisers Ltd has 0% invested in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) for 12,041 shares. Arcadia Invest Corporation Mi holds 0.01% or 14,000 shares in its portfolio. Northern, a Illinois-based fund reported 646,189 shares. Ipg Invest Advisors Ltd Company has invested 0% in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK). Massachusetts-based Rutabaga Mngmt Llc Ma has invested 1.65% in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK).

Since May 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $961,839 activity. Another trade for 101,250 shares valued at $316,229 was made by Nierenberg David on Thursday, May 30.

Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and supplies chemistry and services to the gas and oil industries in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $127.49 million. It operates through two divisions, Energy Chemistry Technologies and Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies. It has a 5.36 P/E ratio. The Energy Chemistry Technologies segment is involved in the design, development, manufacture, packaging, and marketing of chemistries under the Complex nano-Fluid brand name for use in gas and oil well drilling, cementing, completion, stimulation, and production activities, as well as for use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets.