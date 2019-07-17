Clark Capital Management Group Has Lifted Stake in Synnex (SNX) as Share Value Declined; Vestor Capital Stake In Microsoft (MSFT) Was Has Raised

Vestor Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc bought 8,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 204,396 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.11 million, up from 195,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $137. About 14.05 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 17/04/2018 – US Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches Industry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 07/03/2018 – Federal Technology Thought Leader Joins Cohesity to Build Out Public Sector Offerings; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CHAIRMAN, JOHN W. THOMPSON, JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCED FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC CLOUD COMPUTING COLLABORATION WITH MICROSOFT; 10/04/2018 – Acerus Announces Settlement of Melnyk Litigation; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $100; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy, in charge of policy

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased its stake in Synnex Corp (SNX) by 544.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc bought 177,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 210,124 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.04M, up from 32,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Synnex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $95.77. About 299,566 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has declined 9.29% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.35; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX 1Q REV. $4.55B, EST. $4.47B; 20/03/2018 – Concentrix Opens New Center In High-Growth Jamaica; 15/03/2018 – OKI Data Americas Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full Line of Business and Office Printing Products and; 06/03/2018 Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Feb Rev NT$22.16B; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP SNX.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q Rev $4.55B; 25/05/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Advances to #169 on the Fortune 500 List of Largest Companies; 15/03/2018 – OKI Data Americas Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full Line of Business and Office Printing Products and Solutions; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Launches Exclusive IT Reseller Community Focused on Technology Convergence

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.99, from 2.4 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold SNX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 39.63 million shares or 0.99% less from 40.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark Inc has invested 0% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Moody Bankshares Division holds 0% or 63 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp holds 1.33 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 6,222 shares. Clark Mngmt Gp has invested 0.48% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Shaker Investments Llc Oh holds 2.3% or 34,787 shares. Zebra Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 12,358 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 140,063 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 0.01% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 48,980 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). 136,400 are owned by Shellback Lp. Trust Department Mb Natl Bank N A holds 208 shares. Envestnet Asset has 0.01% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 42,041 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management Corp has invested 0.04% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 10,737 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $57,846 activity.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $4.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 405,754 shares to 270,553 shares, valued at $26.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 2,544 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,925 shares, and cut its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI).

Vestor Capital Llc, which manages about $525.40M and $546.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp by 4,503 shares to 26,656 shares, valued at $4.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) by 12,272 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,141 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sachem Head Lp holds 1.50 million shares or 10.75% of its portfolio. Brandes Inv Ptnrs LP holds 0.93% or 338,175 shares in its portfolio. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3.5% or 53,736 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt Com holds 0.16% or 56,401 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 38.41M shares. Central Asset Invests Management Holdg (Hk) Limited reported 35,800 shares or 11.82% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 405,100 shares. Addison Cap, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,312 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt, Ohio-based fund reported 278,770 shares. D Scott Neal Incorporated accumulated 1,759 shares. Fiduciary has invested 2.83% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jbf holds 180,000 shares or 3.79% of its portfolio. 1.29 million are owned by Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Lc. Iowa Bancshares reported 3.61% stake. Moreover, Armstrong Shaw Assoc Ct has 7.17% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 63,389 shares.