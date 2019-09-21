Clark Capital Management Group Has Lifted Position in Morgan Stanley (MS) by $777,913; Shareholder S&Co Boosted Cameco Com (CCJ) Holding

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc bought 18,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 456,218 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.99 million, up from 438,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $43.67. About 9.38 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 05/04/2018 – Jon Najarian: rumor earlier in the week about a deal with sensor for $AAPL, today $MS raised $FNSR to Overweight from Equal; 09/04/2018 – SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES RATING TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT ; RATING RAISED TO $72.00 FROM $51.00; 02/04/2018 – Global Equity Sales Advance 13% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 11/04/2018 – 2018-0410 – Name and Symbol Change – Morgan Resources Corp. (JH); 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 03/05/2018 – Harvey Norman Target Cut 17% to A$2.90/Share by Morgan Stanley; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK : MORGAN STANLEY SAYS AMBIVALENCE ON DIRECTION, SHAPE OF INVESTMENT BANK REMAINS, NEW CEO TO FACE RENEWED PRESSURES TO EXECUTE COST CUTS; 07/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley CEO says steel, aluminum tariffs ‘bad idea’; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Exits Position in Cato; 09/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley said it ended the uncertainty on its leadership but added that there remained “ambivalence” on the shape and direction of its investment bank

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Cameco Corp Com (CCJ) by 7.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 42,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 595,640 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.39 million, up from 553,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Cameco Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.35. About 1.54M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “6 Metals and Mining Stocks Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cameco Corporation: Plenty Of Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cameco Reports Document Filings NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cameco reports first quarter results NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cameco eyes further uranium production cuts as demand stalls – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Morgan Stanley warns on sluggish second half – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Bullish Options Activity Continues in Morgan Stanley (MS), Targeting Earnings (Oct. 15) and FOMC Rate Decision (Oct. 30) as Catalyst -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stock exchange battle heats up in 2020 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

