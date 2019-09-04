Clark Capital Management Group Has Lifted Its Raytheon Co (RTN) Stake; Evogene LTD. – Ordinary Shares (EVGN) Shorts Decreased By 27.34%

Evogene LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:EVGN) had a decrease of 27.34% in short interest. EVGN’s SI was 27,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 27.34% from 38,400 shares previously. With 20,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Evogene LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s short sellers to cover EVGN’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.012 during the last trading session, reaching $1.61. About 111 shares traded. Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) has declined 51.90% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EVGN News: 01/05/2018 – Biomica, Evogene’s Newly Established Subsidiary, Announces Therapeutic Areas of Focus; 29/05/2018 – BASF & EVOGENE REPORT MULTIYEAR PACT FOR DEVELOPMENT OF NOVEL I; 01/04/2018 Evogene Files Annual Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 29/05/2018 – BASF and Evogene announce multiyear collaboration for the development of novel insecticides; 29/05/2018 – EVOGENE LTD – FINANCIAL TERMS OF COLLABORATION HAVE NOT BEEN DISCLOSED; 29/05/2018 – Evogene 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 08/05/2018 – EVOGENE LTD – COMPANIES AGREED TO SHARE REVENUES FROM ANY PRODUCTS THAT MAY RESULT FROM COLLABORATION; 08/05/2018 – Evogene and Marrone Bio Innovations Announce Phase Advancement in their Insect Control Collaboration; 08/05/2018 – Evogene and Marrone Bio Innovations Announce Phase Advancement in their lnsect Control Collaboration

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased Raytheon Co (RTN) stake by 60.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clark Capital Management Group Inc acquired 1,840 shares as Raytheon Co (RTN)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Clark Capital Management Group Inc holds 4,862 shares with $885,000 value, up from 3,022 last quarter. Raytheon Co now has $49.10B valuation. The stock decreased 1.74% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $182.09. About 1.32 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON CO. BOOSTS DIV BY 8.8% 14TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL BOOST; 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Sales $26.5B-$27B; 24/05/2018 – Raytheon, No Barriers seek disabled veterans for transformational expedition; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $83M MINE NEUTRALIZER CONTRACT; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 EPS Cont Ops $9.55-$9.75; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $73M FAA Contract Modification for Technical Refresh of Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON SAYS ITS NEWS RELEASE ON EXPANDING ITS RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI WAS TRANSMITTED PREMATURELY AND SHOULD BE DISREGARD

More notable recent Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Canonic to Present at CannX, 4th International Medical Cannabis Conference in Tel Aviv – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novartis Stands By Zolgensma, GW Pharma Q2 Propelled By Epidiolex Sales, Ionis-Akcea Clinical Readout – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Broke Yearly Lows Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “New 52-Week Lows For Monday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Evogene to develop medical cannabis products; shares up 34% premarket – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on the enhancement of crop productivity and performance in the United States and Germany. The company has market cap of $40.69 million. It operates through two divisions, Evogene and Evofuel. It currently has negative earnings. The Evogene segment develops seed traits, ag-chemical products, and ag-biological products to enhance plant performance.

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Raytheon has $21800 highest and $19500 lowest target. $204.20’s average target is 12.14% above currents $182.09 stock price. Raytheon had 6 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, June 10. As per Tuesday, June 11, the company rating was downgraded by Vertical Research. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Friday, March 8. UBS downgraded Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) rating on Wednesday, April 3. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $200 target.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Raytheon added to BofA’s U.S. 1 List – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Raytheon to build new facility in Texas – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CPI Aerostructures Authorized by Raytheon to Begin Next Phase of Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band program – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Raytheon Company (RTN) – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 17,417 shares to 485,043 valued at $57.21 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cigna Corp New stake by 59,467 shares and now owns 118,962 shares. Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) was reduced too.