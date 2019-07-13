Clark Capital Management Group Has Lifted Its Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Holding; Atlantic Power Ordinary Shares (canada (AT) Sellers Increased By 12.87% Their Shorts

Atlantic Power Corporation Ordinary Shares (canada (NYSE:AT) had an increase of 12.87% in short interest. AT’s SI was 620,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 12.87% from 549,400 shares previously. With 221,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Atlantic Power Corporation Ordinary Shares (canada (NYSE:AT)’s short sellers to cover AT’s short positions. The SI to Atlantic Power Corporation Ordinary Shares (canada’s float is 0.64%. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.62. About 521,228 shares traded or 11.98% up from the average. Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) has risen 8.44% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AT News: 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Atlantic Power Corp. ‘B+’ Long-Term Corporate Credit Rating; 03/05/2018 – Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 14% to 85 Days; 17/04/2018 – MANGROVE PARTNERS SAYS CUTS STAKE IN ATLANTIC POWER TO 5.1 PCT AS OF APRIL 13 FROM A STAKE OF 9.96 PCT AS OF JAN 10 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 184% to 24 Days; 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER – REPRICING OF $510 MLN SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN, $200 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AT ITS UNIT; 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – REAFFIRMED 2018 PROJECT ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atlantic Power Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATP); 04/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 91% to 46 Days; 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORPORATION RELEASES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS; 18/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 62% to 74 Days

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) stake by 6.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clark Capital Management Group Inc acquired 7,842 shares as Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP)'s stock rose 12.68%. The Clark Capital Management Group Inc holds 128,167 shares with $26.41 million value, up from 120,325 last quarter. Canadian Pac Ry Ltd now has $33.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $239.1. About 369,249 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 19.21% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold Atlantic Power Corporation shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 65.21 million shares or 6.01% more from 61.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd accumulated 103,290 shares or 0% of the stock. 10,898 are held by Royal National Bank Of Canada. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) stated it has 0% in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) for 837,661 shares. Cornerstone Advsr reported 1,370 shares. D E Shaw & has invested 0% in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Bridgeway Cap holds 0.01% or 336,000 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 34,004 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 232,700 shares. American Century Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Highstreet Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Principal Grp Incorporated stated it has 10,630 shares. Metropolitan Life Co New York has 11,867 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 384,995 shares. 10,809 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott.

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $286.87 million. As of December 31, 2016, its power generation projects had an aggregate gross electric generation capacity of approximately 2,138 megawatts consisting of interests in 23 operational power generation projects across 9 states in the United States and 2 provinces in Canada. It has a 10.61 P/E ratio. The firm sells its electricity to utilities and other commercial customers.

