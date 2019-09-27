Clark Capital Management Group Has Lifted By $11.94 Million Its Hollyfrontier (HFC) Position; Regions Financial (RF)’s Sentiment Is 1.07

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) stake by 2129.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Clark Capital Management Group Inc acquired 259,570 shares as Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC)’s stock rose 4.21%. The Clark Capital Management Group Inc holds 271,759 shares with $12.58M value, up from 12,189 last quarter. Hollyfrontier Corp now has $8.81B valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $53.51. About 1.37M shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 03/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Tops Refiner Rally on Biggest-Ever Marathon Merger; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Rev $4.13B; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: WOODS CROSS REFINERY RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES; 29/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Motiva Port Arthur refinery shutting reformer; 26/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SEES 2018 REFINING & MARKETING CAPEX OF $375 MLN TO $425 MLN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SAYS INDUSTRY WILL CONTINUE TO CONSOLIDATE; 07/03/2018 U.S. refinery workers head to Washington to urge biofuels reform; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER – NO REPORTED INJURIES AS A RESULT OF FIRE; HOWEVER, REFINERY’S ABILITY TO RECEIVE CRUDE OIL DELIVERIES HAS BEEN AFFECTED; 20/04/2018 – DJ HollyFrontier Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFC); 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS -SOURCES, FILINGS

Regions Financial Corp (RF) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. It's up 0.08, from 0.99 in 2019Q1.

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $15.86 billion. The Company’s Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits. It has a 9.84 P/E ratio. This segment serves corporate, middle market, and commercial real estate developers and investors.

The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.89. About 6.61M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (RF) has declined 15.36% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 13/04/2018 – Regions Financial Recognized Nationally for Board Diversity; 26/03/2018 – Temkin Group Ranks Regions Bank Among Top Companies for Customer Experience; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME AND OTHER FINANCING INCOME INCREASED 6 PERCENT; 18/04/2018 – Regions Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 31 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINL NAMES JOHN TURNER CEO; 23/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP RF.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – FINANCIAL DETAILS RELATED TO TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.46%

Fsi Group Llc holds 7.6% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation for 428,473 shares. First Western Capital Management Co owns 17,078 shares or 3.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. has 3.07% invested in the company for 3.31 million shares. The Arkansas-based Forest Hill Capital Llc has invested 2.27% in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Llc, a Kansas-based fund reported 325,463 shares.

Analysts await Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 21.88% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RF’s profit will be $389.14 million for 10.19 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Regions Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. HollyFrontier has $61 highest and $45 lowest target. $52’s average target is -2.82% below currents $53.51 stock price. HollyFrontier had 6 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) on Wednesday, September 25 with “Market Perform” rating. On Tuesday, September 10 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of HFC in report on Wednesday, April 3 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of HFC in report on Tuesday, April 16 to “Sell” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. Gibraltar Cap Management reported 55,661 shares stake. Pacific Heights Asset Ltd Liability invested in 0.72% or 120,000 shares. Encompass Capital Advisors Ltd Com reported 1.03 million shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $124,300 activity. Shares for $124,300 were bought by MYERS FRANKLIN on Monday, August 5.