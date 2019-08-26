Clark Capital Management Group Has Increased Holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) as Market Valuation Rose; Monroe Bank & Trust Lifted Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $461,020 as Stock Price Declined

Monroe Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust bought 259 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $868.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $6.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1756.56. About 1.68M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Walmart sued by former executive alleging unlawful conduct in e-commerce business linked to competition from Amazon; 25/04/2018 – PES SEEN EYEING BUYING MERCHANTS SELLING ON AMAZON: INFORMATION; 16/05/2018 – NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 20/04/2018 – Amazon.com wants to make it easier for developers to create projects based on the blockchain technology underlying bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies; 09/05/2018 – Walmart to buy controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 30/05/2018 – Applause Launches lndustry’s First Crowdtesting Offering for Amazon Alexa; 24/05/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa Eavesdropped and Shared the Conversation: Report; 27/03/2018 – Kohl’s CEO says ‘big idea’ behind Amazon partnership is driving traffic; 09/05/2018 – Amazon said in its quarterly report that AWS has at least $12.4 billion in backlog revenue, the first time its disclosed that metric; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 620.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc bought 195,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The institutional investor held 227,533 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.53M, up from 31,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.31. About 120,987 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 25/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to settle U.S. probe for $57 million; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – UPDATED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 19/03/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 23/03/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : H.C. WAINWRIGHT & CO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE SHIRE ORPHAN THERAPIES, APOPHARMA, CEPHALON INC, JAZZ PHARMA, CUBIST PHARMA; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ SEES FY ADJ. EPS $12.75-$13.25, SAW $12.65-$13.25; 15/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 75c; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $12.75-$13.25

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold JAZZ shares while 91 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 48.59 million shares or 5.18% less from 51.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability owns 16,140 shares. Regions Fincl holds 0% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) or 736 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Services, a Colorado-based fund reported 36 shares. Confluence Mgmt Lc invested 0.01% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Moreover, Geode Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Omers Administration reported 41,500 shares. Td Asset stated it has 31,787 shares. First Allied Advisory Service has invested 0.02% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Boston Ptnrs holds 0.25% or 1.31M shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank accumulated 10,858 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). C M Bidwell Assoc Limited has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Nordea Invest Mngmt stated it has 43,363 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pggm Investments stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Numerixs Investment Techs stated it has 0.17% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95B and $4.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 11,040 shares to 511,254 shares, valued at $27.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 405,754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,553 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Baidu, BP, Ciena, Chevron, Cree, Exxon, Home Depot, Medtronic, Nvidia, Urban Outfitters and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should Investors Know About Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Earnings Outlook? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA OKs competitor to Jazz Pharma’s Xyrem – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Sleep Drug NDA Awaits FDA Decision – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon: Don’t Buy The Dip – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon acquiring stake in India’s Future Coupons – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Music Industry Calls Out Amazon, eBay for Selling Counterfeit CDs – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Consumer Still Reigns As Target, Lowe’s Both Exceed Earnings Expectations – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 03, 2019.