Clark Capital Management Group Has Increased Hershey Co (HSY) Holding; Regentatlantic Capital Trimmed Holding in Symantec (SYMC) by $1.06 Million

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 17.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold 48,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 235,842 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42M, down from 284,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $22.73. About 4.31M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – Symantec executives hosted a conference call on Monday and failed to do little more than address the concern on everyone’s minds: the investigation announced last week; 21/03/2018 – Symantec and Norton Security Solutions Win AV-TEST Institute Best Protection Awards for Third Consecutive Year; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Posts Smaller Loss But Discloses Internal Investigation; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – WILL HOST CONFERENCE CALL ON MAY 14 AT 4:30 P.M. ET; 17/05/2018 – KASKELA LAW LLC: Important Deadline Established in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Symantec Corp. – SYMC; 15/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $20; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES SYMANTEC ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE FOLLOWING; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Released Updated Statement on Ongoing Internal Investigation by Audit Committee Announced on May 10; 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Symantec’s Internal Investigation Increases Event Risk Within the Context of the ‘BB+’ IDR

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased its stake in Hershey Co (HSY) by 8.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc bought 12,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,513 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.43M, up from 148,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Hershey Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $152.98. About 1.44 million shares traded or 2.90% up from the average. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 38.04% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 26/04/2018 – Hershey Sees 2018 Sales Growth Toward Lower End of Prior 5%-7% Forecast; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY CO – TO USE PROCEEDS OF NOTES OFFERING TO REPAY PORTION OF COMMERCIAL PAPER ISSUED TO FUND AMPLIFY SNACK BRANDS DEAL; 14/05/2018 – REESE’S Goes All Out for Most Outrageous Fans; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY: ADVERTISING SPENDING ON ‘CORE CHOCOLATE’ IS UP; 03/05/2018 – The Hershey Company Announces Offering of Notes Due 2020, Notes Due 2021 and Notes Due 2023; 27/04/2018 – Ad Age: Hershey gives McGarryBowen a piece of its creative business; 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look; 26/04/2018 – Hershey’s Brand Investments Boost Sales; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings to Three CMBS Classes of 20 Times Square Trust 2018-20TS; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N – ANTICIPATE SECOND QUARTER NET SALES WILL BE PRESSURED VERSUS THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2017- CFO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Inv owns 246,400 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 0.24% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Banque Pictet And Cie reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Principal Fin reported 955,869 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Advsrs LP owns 6.33M shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Mason Street Limited reported 91,193 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Moreover, Ls Inv Advsr Lc has 0.05% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). North Carolina-based Commercial Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Vanguard Gp holds 67.46 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 173,514 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.02% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) or 207,062 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership reported 335,516 shares stake. Cornercap Invest Counsel accumulated 0.56% or 177,465 shares.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 34,576 shares to 94,979 shares, valued at $15.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 6,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,749 shares, and has risen its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.47 million activity. $1.05M worth of stock was sold by Kapuria Samir on Thursday, February 14.

Analysts await Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.21 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.19 per share. SYMC’s profit will be $129.82 million for 27.06 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Symantec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.59% negative EPS growth.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95B and $4.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 177 shares to 800 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 733,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 962,276 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $262.46 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 47 investors sold HSY shares while 182 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 107.36 million shares or 0.42% less from 107.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Lp holds 19,215 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 96,900 shares. Smithfield Trust reported 10,663 shares. Wealthquest reported 8,500 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Liability, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,685 shares. Smith Salley & Associate holds 0.06% or 2,990 shares. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 16,456 shares. Girard Prtn Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 2,019 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 619,325 shares or 0% of the stock. Covington Cap stated it has 90 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Georgia-based Invest Advsrs Lc has invested 0.01% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Chevy Chase Trust Holding owns 119,167 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Johnson Counsel Incorporated holds 0.53% or 216,584 shares. Brookstone invested in 0.04% or 5,391 shares.

