Clark Capital Management Group Has Decreased Werner Enterprises (WERN) Position; Intel (INTC) Shorts Decreased By 0.11%

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) had a decrease of 0.11% in short interest. INTC’s SI was 55.92 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.11% from 55.99 million shares previously. With 23.89M avg volume, 2 days are for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)’s short sellers to cover INTC’s short positions. The SI to Intel Corporation’s float is 1.25%. The stock increased 4.13% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 23.47 million shares traded or 10.64% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Intel might buy Broadcom, which is trying to buy Qualcomm; 05/04/2018 – igolgi Announces iGoCast OTT Broadcast Platform at NAB 2018; 22/05/2018 – Al Retail Leader Rubikloud Collaborates with Intel to Revitalize the Shopping Experience; 05/03/2018 – McAfee Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Security 100 List; 20/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Senate Intel Committee’s Initial Recommendations on Election Security for 2018 Election Cycle; 02/05/2018 – Janus Global Technology Adds Crown Castle, Exits Intel; 27/04/2018 – Politically charged House Intel Committee releases final report on Russia election meddling; 07/05/2018 – AVer’s Video Collaboration Technology Delivers Ultimate Huddle Room Experience Using Intel Unite® Solution; 09/04/2018 – Velostrata Partners with Google Cloud to Accelerate Enterprise Cloud Migration; 15/05/2018 – ON24 Names Ian Halifax Chief Financial Officer as Company Accelerates Growth

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) stake by 18.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clark Capital Management Group Inc sold 20,554 shares as Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN)’s stock rose 15.40%. The Clark Capital Management Group Inc holds 88,805 shares with $3.03M value, down from 109,359 last quarter. Werner Enterprises Inc now has $2.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $33.07. About 484,546 shares traded. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has risen 2.48% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 20/04/2018 – MEXICO FISCAL SITUATION RELATIVELY STABLE, SUSTAINABLE: WERNER; 19/04/2018 – CLX COMMUNICATIONS AB (PUBL) CLXC.ST – OSCAR WERNER ASSUMES HIS ROLE AS OF SEPTEMBER 1, 2018; 20/03/2018 – Werner Enterprises Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 18/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES INC – COURT HAS NOT YET RULED ON THE NET AMOUNT THAT WILL BE AWARDED TO THE FAMILY; 05/03/2018 Tennessee DOL: Real TN Stories: Cindy Cameron Ogle + Mike Werner; 13/03/2018 – Werner Enterprises Earns Four 2017 Carrier Awards; 04/04/2018 – Werner Enterprises Opens New Joliet Terminal; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS IN TALKS WITH TRUCKING COMPANY WERNER TO PARTNER ON NEW SERVICE; 20/04/2018 – MEXICO, CENTRAL AMERICA SLOW TO GET WOMEN IN WORKFORCE: WERNER; 18/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES INC – COMPANY CURRENTLY IS UNABLE TO DETERMINE POTENTIAL LIABILITY RELATED TO THE VERDICT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold Intel Corporation shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.11% or 44,987 shares. Moreover, Natixis has 0.38% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Seabridge Advisors Limited accumulated 100 shares. Moreover, Sigma Planning Corporation has 0.37% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Assetmark has 0.18% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Boston Private Wealth Lc reported 418,478 shares stake. Park National Corp Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 856,096 shares. Athena Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 40,934 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Oberweis Asset owns 7,870 shares. Stonebridge Cap Mgmt Incorporated, California-based fund reported 198,198 shares. Aviance Capital Mngmt Llc invested 0.17% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 258,396 are held by Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Com. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Corporation holds 200,060 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cap Invsts owns 2.73% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 118.43M shares. Capstone Advsrs stated it has 20,818 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Intel has $65 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $53.90’s average target is 10.18% above currents $48.92 stock price. Intel had 27 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Monday, June 10 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, July 22. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Underperform” rating by Wedbush on Friday, July 26. Mizuho maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Friday, July 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, July 26. The company was downgraded on Friday, April 5 by Wells Fargo. Northland Capital maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Friday, March 15 with “Sell” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Thursday, May 9. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, April 26 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $6300 target in Friday, April 26 report.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, and communications platforms worldwide. The company has market cap of $216.72 billion. The firm operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Intel Security Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other divisions. It has a 11.36 P/E ratio. The Company’s platforms are used in notebooks, 2 in 1 systems, desktops, servers, tablets, smartphones, wireless and wired connectivity products, and mobile communication components; enterprise, cloud, and communication infrastructure; and retail, transportation, industrial, video, buildings, and other market divisions.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold WERN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 1.93% less from 45.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Partners has 0.03% invested in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) for 17,012 shares. 5.97M are owned by Blackrock Incorporated. Creative Planning holds 0% or 19,075 shares in its portfolio. Art Advisors Ltd owns 27,001 shares. Rowland And Investment Counsel Adv owns 0% invested in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) for 121,114 shares. New York-based Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). 9,200 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag owns 27,795 shares. Citigroup invested 0% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invs Com has invested 0% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 29,673 shares. Gam Ag reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Farmers And Merchants Invs Inc holds 0.05% or 21,161 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) for 1.03M shares. Daiwa Securities Grp reported 0.01% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

Analysts await Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 7.58% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.66 per share. WERN’s profit will be $42.20M for 13.55 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Werner Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

