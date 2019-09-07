Clark Capital Management Group Has Decreased Its Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $40.80 Million as Stock Value Declined; Public Svc Enterprise Group (PEG) Shareholder Royal London Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Its Stake by $358.06 Million as Market Value Declined

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 67.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc sold 691,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 326,609 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.31M, down from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 8.50M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 07/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Frontier’s B3 corporate family rating, outlook changed to stable; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: BE A COUPLE YEARS TO GET LEVERAGE RATIO TO NORMAL; 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr; 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G WILL BE A STEADY REVENUE STREAM BY 2020; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting Verizon’s Operating Cash Flow by About $4 Billion; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint

Royal London Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Group (PEG) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold 6,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 209,646 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.46B, down from 215,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $60.42. About 1.63M shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 23/04/2018 – PSE&G Reaches Agreement with NJ BPU Staff and Rate Counsel On Next Phase of Gas Infrastructure Replacement; 09/04/2018 – U.S. FERC says PSEG unit violated power market rules; 30/04/2018 – PSEG REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 22/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE OWN REACTORS IN NEW JERSEY; 22/05/2018 – PSE&G to Begin Next Phase of Gas System Replacements; 24/05/2018 – Higher PJM auction prices won’t save some U.S. nuclear plants; 30/04/2018 – PSEG 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 97C, EST. 99C; 17/05/2018 – PSE&G Solar Storage Project in Service at Pennington DPW Building; 26/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: DEMA, PSEG SELECT YOUNG ARTISTS AWARD RECIPIENTS FOR ANNUAL CALENDAR ARTWORK; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N – INVESTMENT PROGRAM ALSO INCLUDES PROPOSAL TO INVEST $2.5 BLN TO EXTEND ENERGY STRONG PROGRAM

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $159 activity.

Analysts await Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.95 per share. PEG’s profit will be $482.22 million for 15.73 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Management reported 6,855 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Limited has invested 0.04% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Barclays Public Limited Liability Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.54 million shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Company owns 24,860 shares. 432 are owned by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd. Hightower Advsr Ltd Company accumulated 0.04% or 104,214 shares. Wexford Capital Lp has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd reported 5,679 shares. Oakworth invested 0% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Glenmede Na reported 189,724 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Bancshares invested 0.09% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Alethea Management Ltd Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 37,314 shares. Interest Invsts holds 2.78M shares. Hilltop Holdings has 4,639 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Royal London Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $12754.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mge Energy Inc (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 39,884 shares to 152,978 shares, valued at $10.38 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 10,783 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,298 shares, and has risen its stake in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.09 billion for 11.91 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $4.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XHB) by 21,180 shares to 75,015 shares, valued at $2.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 7,842 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Corecivic Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Flippin Bruce And Porter Incorporated, Virginia-based fund reported 7,954 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Inc owns 0.56% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 127,229 shares. Alethea Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 30,727 shares. River Road Asset Limited Liability Co holds 1.23% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 931,886 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.88% or 1.01M shares. Northstar Asset owns 27,546 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has 2.1% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ww has 61.97M shares. Sun Life Finance has invested 0.34% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Rdl Fincl reported 52,695 shares. Syntal Prns Ltd reported 21,511 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Kelly Lawrence W And Associate Ca stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.28M shares. Staley Advisers Inc owns 398,657 shares or 1.74% of their US portfolio. Amer Natl Registered Investment Advisor accumulated 25,985 shares.

