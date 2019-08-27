Clark Capital Management Group Has Cut Viacom New (VIAB) Holding; Ameriprise Financial Has Lifted World Wrestling Entertain (WWE) Holding By $25.24 Million

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased Viacom Inc New (VIAB) stake by 67.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clark Capital Management Group Inc sold 732,784 shares as Viacom Inc New (VIAB)’s stock rose 5.20%. The Clark Capital Management Group Inc holds 349,156 shares with $9.80 million value, down from 1.08 million last quarter. Viacom Inc New now has $10.15B valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.85. About 42,528 shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 03/04/2018 – Sumner Redstone Wouldn’t Have Last Word on a CBS-Viacom Merger; 03/04/2018 – CBS makes lowball offer to buy Viacom; 03/04/2018 – CBS Offer Is Contingent on Its Management Team Running Combined Entity; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM INC – PARAMOUNT PICTURES RETURNED TO PROFITABILITY IN QUARTER; 17/05/2018 – CBS and Viacom have not been able to come to terms with some aspects of the deal; 18/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING BET Networks Powers Black Influence with a Slate of New Original Scripted and Unscripted Series and All-Star Talent; 25/04/2018 – lt’s Time to “Answer That Question, or Take the Physical Challenge,” as Nickelodeon Brings Back Double Dare in Brand-New Series!; 17/05/2018 – National Amusements is controlled by the Redstone family, which has been trying to merge CBS and Viacom, both of which fall under its umbrella; 17/04/2018 – BET Networks Powers Black Influence with a Slate of New Original Scripted Series, Culture-Defining Specials and All-Star Talent; 16/04/2018 – Viacom Inc. Changes Time for Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call to 10:00 A.M. (ET) on April 25, 2018

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased World Wrestling Entertain (WWE) stake by 94.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ameriprise Financial Inc acquired 293,455 shares as World Wrestling Entertain (WWE)’s stock declined 11.92%. The Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 603,100 shares with $52.34M value, up from 309,645 last quarter. World Wrestling Entertain now has $5.90B valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $75. About 11,438 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 27/04/2018 – Last month, the WWE signed a 10-year deal with Saudi Arabia; 09/04/2018 – Brock Lesnar™ Re-Signs with WWE®; 16/03/2018 – WrestleMania® Returns to New York/New Jersey; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q ADJ. OIBDA $35.2M, REPORTED PRELIM AT LEAST $30M; 27/04/2018 – WWE to hold the biggest Middle East pay-per-view as Saudi Arabia opens up to foreign entertainment; 14/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC WWE.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q EPS 18C; 11/04/2018 – The Undertaker™ vs. Rusev™ Casket Match Set for the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Oibda At Least $140 Million

Among 5 analysts covering Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Viacom has $36 highest and $3100 lowest target. $34’s average target is 36.82% above currents $24.85 stock price. Viacom had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, April 5 to “Outperform”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, August 14 by Macquarie Research. The rating was upgraded by Guggenheim on Wednesday, August 14 to “Buy”. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The company was upgraded on Friday, March 29 by Loop Capital.

Among 4 analysts covering World Wrestling (NYSE:WWE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. World Wrestling has $157 highest and $8500 lowest target. $107.40’s average target is 43.20% above currents $75 stock price. World Wrestling had 10 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. Wolfe Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Friday, June 21.

